Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult - Where is Miranda Derrick now?

The documentary Dancing For The Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult sheds light on the story of Miranda Wilking, now going by Miranda Derrick. She gained popularity on TikTok with her captivating dance videos. But her ties to 7M Films and the Shekinah Church, run by Dr. Robert Shinn, have stirred up a mess of drama and controversy within her family.

As of the Netflix docuseries release, Miranda Derrick (formerly Wilking) is still working with the 7M organization and making content for them. Her family has been trying to convince her to quit but to no avail. This Netflix documentary gets you thinking about Miranda's situation and what's up with her, 7M Films, and the church - both in the show and in real life.

Miranda is seemingly doing her own thing and is happy, but some people say she's still being pushed around. The investigation of the case seen on Dancing For The Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult is ongoing, and it's clear that being a social media star isn't all sunshine and rainbows.

The allegations against what's shown in Dancing For The Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult

Miranda Derrick shot to fame in the dance world thanks to her fun TikTok videos and partnerships with other popular influencers. But things took a dark turn when her involvement with 7M Films and the Shekinah Church, led by Dr. Robert Shinn, raised concerns about alleged cult-like behavior. Allegations of manipulation and control within these groups marred her rapid success, as shown in Dancing For The Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult.

Miranda keeps saying that her changes are because of her stronger faith and relationship with her boyfriend BDash, but her family isn't buying it. They even went on a livestream on Miranda's birthday, in February 2022, to share their worries about her distancing herself from them. They said Miranda's different behavior was because of 7M Films and the Shekinah Church, claiming she was forced to distance herself from them.

Kelly Wilking, her mother, got emotional, saying she was worried about Miranda's safety and didn't believe she was okay. Ex-members of the Shekinah Church also spoke out, alleging that they were told to cut ties with their families to secure a spot in heaven. Despite all the worry, Miranda said her new outlook was love and faith.

Speaking to the media in 2022, she talked about how happy and fulfilled she now feels, crediting her relationship with BDash and her faith for the positive changes in her life.

Miranda Derrick's current life and her response to cult allegations

Dancing For The Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult's Miranda Derrick is still in California, working with 7M Films and staying active on social media. Despite some drama, her career is doing great with 7M’s help, getting more exposure and chances. She's been sharing posts of her dancing with other agency members, showing she’s still doing well in her career.

But things are still tough in her personal life, especially with her family, as explored in Dancing For The Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult. Miranda has been clear about not being in a cult or forced to do anything she doesn't want to do, contrary to what is seen in Dancing For The Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult.

She's said that being involved with 7M Films and the Shekinah Church has helped her grow personally and professionally. She also explained that she decided to leave the Wilking Sisters duo so she could have more control over her time and creative projects, and focus on her relationship with BDash and her faith.

Miranda's social media shows her trying to keep things normal by posting about her family, like giving shoutouts to her mom on Mother's Day and going to her sister's wedding in May 2024. But the Wilking family says it's all just for show, with Robert Shinn allegedly telling her what to do to distract from rumors about the church and talent agency, as seen on Dancing For The Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult.

If you want to keep up with her story, you can catch Dancing For The Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult on Netflix.