"One-sided story": Miranda Derrick from Dancing for the Devil shuts down all allegations on 7M Cult

Miranda Derrick, a TikTok dancer featured in the Netflix docuseries Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult, recently spoke out about the rumors tied to her involvement with 7M Films. The docuseries came out in three parts on May 29, 2024.

Derrick has been in the spotlight because her family thinks she's being controlled. But in a recent statement in an Instagram story, she strongly denied those claims and stood up for herself. On Tuesday, June 4, she said Dancing for the Devil was:

“A one-sided story”.

The series looks into the supposed cult-like behavior of Robert Shinn, who owns 7M Films and leads Shekinah Church. Robert Shinn has faced no criminal charges, and the discussion about Miranda Derrick's connection to 7M Films is still ongoing.

Miranda Derrick speaks out against Netflix’s Dancing For The Devil documentary

Miranda Derrick hopped on Instagram to set the record straight about the Netflix documentary Dancing for the Devil, which paints her as a brainwashed cult victim. The dancer, who rose to fame with her sister Melanie for their dance videos, explained that her family's worries were totally off base.

She began in her Instagram Stories,

"Hey guys, I hope you’re having a wonderful day! I just wanted to hop on here really quick and first of all, say thank you so much to everybody who’s been so supportive during this time."

Derrick mentioned she couldn't talk about it much because of the lawsuit she's involved in, but she expressed she doesn't tolerate any abuse. She also mentioned her decision to distance herself from her family after finding her faith in 2020.

"I gave my life to Jesus Christ and asked my family for some space to collect my thoughts and process my new walk with God."

Derrick shared her perspective on missing her grandfather's funeral in Dancing for the Devil. She spoke about feeling uncomfortable when she prayed for him, causing tension with her family and ultimately leading her to skip the service.

Miranda Derrick on her family ties and social media speculations

Miranda Derrick stated she still loves her family, even though they're not on the best terms. She mentioned how her sister, Melanie, supposedly locked her out of their joint social media account, so Derrick had to make her own and how this incident changed things between them, and Dancing for the Devil suggests it's because of Shinn's influence on Derrick.

In her statements, Derrick presented a different picture of her time at 7M Films, saying it was an exciting and fulfilling career change. She said Shinn did not abuse or control her and that she was free to follow her faith and career however she wanted.

"I am not a victim, I am not in any harm, I am not being abused. I’ve never asked my family or anyone else to ‘help’ me in any way."

Derrick mentioned some recent posts of her family, like a picture from Melanie's wedding and videos for Mother's Day. Some people online were scratching their heads about it, considering the allegations. Dancing for the Devil questions the authenticity of these posts, hinting that they might be for show.

Melanie Wilking mentioned her interactions with Miranda were surface-level, which adds to the idea that Miranda is still associated with Shinn. But Miranda keeps saying she has free will and wants to be a part of 7M Films and Shekinah Church.

As her closing her rebuttal dated June 3, Derrick reiterated to The Cut:

"I go to church and I have faith in God. If one day I wish to pursue my faith elsewhere, I will and feel completely free to do that. As far as my career, my time at 7M Films has been one of the most exciting years ever and if one day I wish to partner with a different management company or start my own company, I will."

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult is available on Netflix.