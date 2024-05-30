What happened to Robert Shinn from Netflix's Dancing for the Devil? Explained

Since the release of the Netflix docuseries Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult on May 29, 2024, pastor and entrepreneur Robert Shinn has been the subject of chatter online. The three-part documentary series details the experiences of former 7M Films employees and Shekinah Church members who faced extreme turmoil under Robert Shinn's alleged controlling behavior.

Shinn is the CEO of 7M Films management company and the Pastor of Shekinah Church, a religious community he founded in 1994. As seen in the Dancing for the Devil docuseries, Shinn has been accused of abuse, trafficking, and misbehavior, among other things, by people previously associated with both his business company and religious establishment.

Since allegations against Robert Shinn surfaced, his activities have largely remained under wraps. He lives as a free man since no criminal charges have been filed against him. Robert Shinn continues to serve as the CEO of 7M Films and as Pastor at the Shekinah Church in Los Angeles, United States.

Dancing for the Devil: Robert Shinn's career explored

A still from 'Dancing for the Devil' (Image via Netflix)

While details are scant about Robert Shinn's life, a March 2022 Instagram post by 7M Films claims that he founded Shekinah Church in 1994. As per a May 29, 2024 article by Forbes, the Los Angeles church began as a close-knit group for the South Korean community.

Its members are primarily composed of Shinn and his sister Catherine's families. As per the Dancing for the Devil docuseries, Shinn soon began expanding his reach by starting multiple businesses staffed by church members who worked long hours for minimal wages. After an unsuccessful venture as a Hollywood executive producer, Shinn turned to 7M Films, a management company that recruited dancers via social media, viewing them as profitable assets.

7M claims to have been started by Isaiah Shinn in 2021, who then brought his father Robert as CEO after dancers allegedly requested his entrepreneurial expertise. Shinn's management secured these dancers high-profile opportunities, including commercials, appearances on The Ellen Show, and performances at Los Angeles Clippers games.

Concurrently, he continued to lead Shekinah church, often talking about his business to his congregation, many of whom were also his clients. However, 7M Films claimed in their Instagram post that the two entities operated separately.

Allegations against Robert Shinn in Netflix's Dancing for the Devil explored

Robert Shinn first became involved in a scandal when former member Lydia Chung filed a lawsuit against Shekinah Church in 2009 for defrauding her of $4 million. According to a 2022 article by The Daily Beast, Chung lost the case but accused the church of being a "cult" that "totally ruins people."

The CEO made headlines when Melanie Wilking and her parents made similar accusations in a viral video in 2022. Melanie alleged that her sister, Miranda, was being manipulated and exploited. Miranda, who was part of Shinn's church and managed by 7M Films, had suddenly cut off her family.

That same year, Robert Shinn filed a lawsuit against several former church members for defamation and trade libel after they shared their own experiences. According to a May 2024 article by CNN, Shinn alleged that the defendants made false statements by labeling his organization a cult and orchestrated a campaign to cancel him through defamatory attacks on social media and other platforms.

By 2023, several dancers joined a cross-complaint with the former members against Shinn and his company. The claims accuse Shinn and his associates of fraud, forced labor, human trafficking, and Robert Shinn specifically of s*xual battery.

Despite requests for comment from the Netflix documentary makers, Robert Shinn, 7M Films, and Shekinah Church have remained silent. The series notes that no criminal charges have been filed against Shinn, who has denied all accusations. The ongoing civil lawsuit is set for trial in 2025 in Los Angeles.

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult is currently available to stream on Netflix.