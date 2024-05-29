Where to watch Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult? Streaming options explored

A new three-part American docuseries, Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult, is now available for true crime documentary fans for streaming on Netflix since Wednesday, May 29. The cult documentary sees a family desperately trying to get one of their daughters out of an alleged cult masquerading as a management company. The idea of the latest Netflix docuseries was inspired by the 40-minute public plea on Instagram Live over two years ago, which rippled across social media.

In the video, TikTok dancer Melanie Wilking, along with her parents, claimed that they lost all contact with her sister, Miranda Derrick, who joined a “religious organization” and now is “no longer in control” of her life. Before her sister’s public plea, it was unlikely for Derrick’s millions of followers to notice anything was amiss as the LA-based dancer continually updated her social media accounts with new content.

But in the time since, troubling claims have come out about the mysterious religious organization 7M Films that Derrick joined. The Dancing for the Devil docuseries sees the Wilking sisters and a handful of dancers formerly represented by 7M Films speaking up about their experiences.

Streaming details of Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult

As mentioned above, the Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult documentary is available for viewers on Netflix, which premiered on May 29. All three episodes of the docuseries have dropped at once during the release date, and are now available for streaming on the platform.

As of now, the docuseries is exclusively available on Netflix and is not likely to be available on any other streaming platform anytime soon. It joins a plethora of new true-crime documentaries currently streaming on the platform like American Nightmare, Can I Tell You a Secret, American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders, and Lover, Stalker, Killer.

What is Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult about?

Netflix’s latest documentary revolves around the controversial story of TikTok dancers who claimed they were trapped in a cult masquerading as a management company. Similar to the recent docuseries that delved into the inner workings of groups like Scientology and NXIVM, Dancing for the Devil also digs into the cult activity associated with the interlinked companies 7M Films and Shekinah Church that manage up-and-coming TikTok dancers.

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult Part 1 titled Die to Yourself delves into the popular influencer, Miranda Derrick, who severed ties with her family members after she joined a “church-affiliated management company.”

In Part 2 of the docuseries, titled The Escape, several former members of the controversial management company and church owned by Robert Shinn recalled their harrowing experiences when they first joined the company.

Lastly, Part 3 titled Reap What You Sow sees family members and former church/management members joining formers to take action against the infamous founder and his associates as they strive to seek justice whilst moving forward to leave the harrowing past behind.

Who is featured in Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult?

In Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult, Melanie Wilkins appears to narrate her relationship with her sister, Miranda, which became strained after the latter joined 7M. Miranda Derrick, who looks to be still working with Shinn and 7M, is also featured in the series, as well as her previous statement claiming that she’s “never been a hostage.”

Miranda’s husband, James Derrick, aka BDash, is also a hot topic for the Wilkins family’s commentaries in Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult.

The docuseries also features TikTok dancers who left 7M Films and alleged that the management company is a “Tiktok cult,” including Konkrete (@koncrete_), Kailua Gray (@kaileatv), Kylie Douglas (@kyliedoug), and Raino (@raino).

As mentioned above, the entirety of the Dancing for the Devil documentary is currently streaming on Netflix.