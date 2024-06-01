Is Netflix's Dancing for the Devil based on true events? Explained

Dancing for the Devil, a three-episode documentary series on Netflix, delves into the contentious realm of 7M Films, a talent agency associated with dancers on TikTok. The series is inspired by real-life events surrounding Robert Shinn and Miranda Wilking.

The docuseries centers on Miranda Wilking, a dancer and content creator. She and her sister Melanie used to run a well-liked TikTok channel together under the name, Wilking Sisters. The Wilking sisters gained millions of fans and successful brand deals as a result of their well-received dancing videos.

However, Miranda's life changed after she got married to James (BDash) Derrick and secured a contract with 7M Films. The agency is still run by Los Angeles preacher Robert Shinn of the Shekinah Church.

Dancing for the Devil unravels the true events in the life of Miranda Wilking

Dancing for the Devil follows the story of Miranda Wilking, a dancer and content creator who had a popular TikTok account with her sister Melanie. However, Miranda started growing distant from her family after being introduced to her husband James Derrick, and signing with Los Angeles-based 7M Films, a talent management agency.

The documentary features interviews from former 7M members and audio recordings of Shinn's sermons, which reveal that members were asked to "die to" themselves to ensure they and their loved ones go to heaven in the afterlife.

One former member explained that "dying to oneself" meant that whatever you want or need, you have to "die to it," as it will come back to life and resurrect. Another former 7M dancer said that to heighten their chances of getting into heaven one day, they were taught:

"You have to die to your family in order to save them."

Dancing for the Devil also features testimonies of other dancers, including Konkrete, Kailea Gray, and Kylie Douglas. They all left 7M Films since they suspected that Shinn was involved in a cult. They are now trying to get justice against Shinn. Talking about the victims, the executive producer of the documentary, Jessica Acevedo, told Glamour magazine on May 29, 2024:

“My hope is that people will continue to dig into the story and ask questions—some of the questions that you’re even asking—in hopes to reunite these families.”

Who is Robert Shinn?

Robert Shinn, a pastor at the Shekinah Church in Los Angeles, founded the 7M Films talent management company. Shekinah was a religious community for Korean Americans, including Melanie Lee and her sister Priscylla. They lived in a house with other church members until Melanie left, causing her to lose contact with her sister for a decade.

Shinn opened several businesses, including a café, mortgage companies, real estate companies, and flower shops. In 2021, he started 7M Films and signed successful dancers on social media, including Miranda and her husband James Derrick. The agency focused on modern choreography to old hits, including some songs specifically chosen by Shinn.

In 2022, Shinn filed a lawsuit claiming defamation and trade libel against many former church members, which included the Lee sisters. The lawsuit accused them of making false statements and launching a campaign to "cancel" Shinn through defamatory social media attacks.

In 2023, Davis, Fisher, Douglas, and others joined a cross-complaint with former church members against Shinn, his wife, and other associated individuals. The case is scheduled for trial in July 2025 in Los Angeles, but no criminal charges have been filed yet.

Where is Miranda Wilking from Dancing for the Devil now?

Miranda Wilking from Dancing for the Devil, also known as Miranda Derrick, remains a member of 7M Films and frequently posts dancing videos on social media. She and her family occasionally communicate, but are not allowed to discuss 7M or the Shekinah Church.

Miranda has shared several pictures with her family on Instagram, including a recent photo at Melanie's wedding, a video with her mom for Mother's Day in 2024, and another dancing video with her mom and sister in April.

The docuseries, Dancing for the Devil, alleges that these posts are mainly for show purposes and that Miranda is still close to Shinn. In the series, Melanie calls her interactions with Miranda "superficial" and adds that they were orchestrated for her sister's social media presence.

However, Miranda denies being in a cult and has faith in God. She believes her time at 7M Films has been one of the most exciting years and she will pursue her career.

Watch the three episodes of Dancing for the Devil currently streaming on Netflix.