Where is Kylie Douglas from Dancing for the Devil now? Current whereabouts explored

On May 29, 2024, the audiences were introduced to the grim realities of an alleged undercover TikTok cult via Netflix's Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult. The three-part docuseries featured testimonies of people whose lives were altered by Robert Shinn's infamous 7M Films and the Shekinah Church.

Among those featured in the documentary were Miranda Derrick, Melanie Wilking, Kevin Davis, Kailea Gray, Aubrey Fisher, Kylie Douglas, Vik White, Melanie Lee, and Priscylla Lee.

On Dancing for the Devil, Kylie Douglas narrated the story of her sufferings under the 7M management company. She delved into the details of the harassment she faced at the hands of Robert Shinn and his company which functioned in a cult-like manner.

Lastly, she also mentioned how she finally cut ties with the company and found her footing in the dance industry. She is currently managing her own dance company, The Voltz. In 2023, she also oversaw her group’s participation in the World of Dance competition.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Dancing for the Devil. Please read at your discretion.

Where is Dancing for the Devil's Kylie Douglas now?

In 2019, Kylie Douglas from Dancing for the Devil, established a dance company called The Voltz. However, she was soon sidetracked by the involvement of the 7M management company which had a considerable hold on her activities.

After freeing herself from the clutches of the 7M Films, Douglas soon resumed control over her company. She spent months rebuilding it from scratch after abandoning it to pursue different interests. In 2023, Douglas and her company supervised the performances of one of her groups that participated in the World of Dance.

Kylie Douglas' experience with the 7M Films

In Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult, Kylie Douglas narrated her part of the story concerning the company's founder Robert Shinn. She unravels the details of her association with the company that functioned like a cult and mentions why she joined it in the first place.

Tracing the trajectory of her early life, Douglas shared that she had always been very religious. However, her priorities shifted when she became more passionate about dancing, which led her to relocate to Los Angeles to pursue a dance career.

While focusing only on her career as a dancer, it left no room for her to engage in religious practices. Hence, when she learned about Robert Shinn's management company that infuses dancing and religion, she was instantly drawn to it.

She was a part of the company for a considerable period but soon parted ways with it after feeling pressured by its rules and regulations. One of the prerequisites for being a part of the 7M management company was that the individual would have to cut all ties with their family. This did not sit well with Douglas who was very close to her mother.

It was another incident that traumatized her. During one of her encounters with Robert Shinn. He allegedly abused her by touching her inappropriately, in the pretense of caring for her back pain. She did not make anything out of the incident then but knew that something was wrong.

When several people started coming up with allegations against Robert Shinn and his company Douglas finally understood the gravity of the situation and parted ways with the company. She also filed a physical abuse case against Shinn.

Since then, she has been actively raising awareness by speaking out against the company and the church to help those who are still involved with it.

All three episodes of Dancing for the Devil are currently streaming on Netflix.