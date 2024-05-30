Where are all the subjects from Dancing for the Devil now? Complete list of current whereabouts explored

The new Netflix docuseries Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult chronicles the history of the infamous 7M management company and its alleged unethical practices. Released on May 29, 2024, the three-part docuseries provides a comprehensive history of CEO Robert Shinn, also a pastor at Sekinah Church, who is accused of exploiting numerous individuals.

Directed by Derek Doneen, Dancing for the Devil reveals the troubling experiences of former 7M and Shekinah Church members with Shinn and his family's enterprises. Since filming, some dancers and ex-members have advanced significantly in their careers while pursuing legal justice. However, others remain entangled with the alleged abuser.

The Wilking sisters and others appear in Dancing For the Devil

1) Melanie Wilking

Melanie Wilking and her husband (Image via Instagram/@melaniewilking)

In 2022, Melanie Wilking and her parents, Kelly and Dean, stirred public attention by labeling 7M Films a cult, accusing it of manipulating and exploiting Miranda. Their story is central to the documentary Dancing for the Devil, as they detail the pain of losing a loved one to a charismatic leader's influence.

Melanie, now 25, was pivotal in exposing 7M. In a viral video, she revealed the estrangement from her sister. She and her parents share their ordeal and discoveries about the alleged cult, highlighting the emotional toll, particularly on Melanie, who had a close bond with Miranda.

Despite the tragic experience, Melanie has remained active on social media, where her combined Instagram and TikTok followers exceed 3.7 million. She shares lifestyle and dance content, often featuring her parents in fun dance routines.

Recently, Melanie celebrated her marriage to NFL player Austin Ekeler. She splits her time between Las Vegas and Virginia, where Ekeler plays for the Washington Commanders.

2) Miranda Derrick (Wilking)

Miranda Derrick attends her sister's wedding (Image via Instagram/@itsmirandaderrick)

Melanie and her sister Miranda Wilking, now Miranda Derrick, gained fame on social media with their viral dance videos. Their joint TikTok account, the Wilking Sisters, amassed over 3 million followers within a short period. In 2019, Miranda met and started dating James "BDash" Derrick via Instagram, and by August 2021, they were engaged, with James proposing mid-dance in a viral video.

The couple began collaborating with 7M Films, managed by Robert Shinn, in 2020. They also joined his Shekinah Church and moved into a property owned by Shinn. Melanie and the rest of the Wilking family became concerned about Shinn's influence, particularly as Miranda distanced herself, even skipping her grandfather's funeral in early 2021.

In early 2022, Melanie and her parents' viral livestream accused 7M Films of being a "cult." Miranda denied these claims, asserting her freedom and happiness in a May 2022 statement.

As of May 2024, Miranda (27) and James continue their partnership with 7M Films. They recently appeared as dancers in Prime Video's Road House with Jake Gyllenhaal. The couple also tied the knot, sharing wedding photos on Instagram in April 2024. According to her social media posts, she also seems to be in touch with her family again.

3) Aubrey Fisher

Aubrey Fisher appears in 'Dancing for the Devil' (Image via Instagram/@_aubreyfisher)

Aubrey Fisher, a dancer, actor, and musician, met Robert Shinn's son Isaiah through his collaborator BDash. Raised in a religious home, Fisher connected with Robert and joined his extensive Bible studies. When Robert Shinn founded 7M, Fisher joined for new opportunities, including brand deals.

However, after allegations against Shinn and 7M surfaced in 2022, Fisher and other dancers, including his girlfriend Kylie Douglas, suspected they were involved in a cult. Fisher left the company and, in 2023, joined a lawsuit against Shinn. Now, he actively shares music and dance content on Instagram and TikTok and participates in live events.

4) Kylie Douglas

Kylie Douglas appears in 'Dancing for the Devil' (Image via Instagram/@kyliedoug)

Kylie Douglas, a Detroit-born dancer and choreographer, joined 7M through her then-boyfriend, Aubrey Fisher. She initially only knew Fisher and Miranda Wilking and later alleged that she was urged to cut off contact with her family.

In the documentary, she accuses Robert Shinn of touching her inappropriately. She soon left 7M, filed a police report for s*xual assault, and began speaking out against the alleged cult.

Currently, Douglas is the director of The VoltZ Dance Company, which she founded in 2019. She trains junior and teen dancers for Hip Hop International tournaments. She also led a team in the 2023 World of Dance competition. Alongside her coaching, Douglas regularly shares dance content on Instagram and TikTok.

5) Kevin "Konkrete" Davis

Kevin Davis appears in 'Dancing for the Devil' (Image via Instagram/@konkrete_)

Kevin "Konkrete" Davis, an Oakland-born krump dancer and musician, is known for appearing on dance competition TV series like America's Best Dance Crew, So You Think You Can Dance, and World of Dance. As a dance partner of BDash, Davis was introduced to Isaiah Shinn and later to Robert.

In Dancing for the Devil, Davis reveals that most of his earnings went to 7M and Robert Shinn, who allegedly collected substantial fees and rent. Meanwhile, dancers depended on "mentors" for purchasing permissions.

The docuseries also reveals that Davis reached a breaking point after Shinn tried to get dancers to sign NDAs following investigations triggered by the Wilkings' viral livestream. Davis and his then-girlfriend Kailea Gray left 7M and, in March 2023, joined a lawsuit against Shinn, 7M, and Shekinah Church, accusing him of operating a "cult" with strict physical and economic control over its members.

Recently, Davis performed at the 2024 Oscars with Ryan Gosling and during singer Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour. He continues to release music and participate in dance boot camps. Davis lives with his now-wife, Gray, and their children.

6) Kailea Gray

Kailea Gray appears in 'Dancing for the Devil' (Image via Instagram/@kaileafilms)

Kaliea Gray, a talented videographer and photographer, also appears in the Netflix documentary Dancing for the Devil to share her experience as a former member of 7M. She became involved with the group around the same time as her then-boyfriend, now-husband, Kevin "Konkrete" Davis.

As the church came under scrutiny and investigations went viral, Gray and Davis decided to leave the alleged cult together. Today, Gray thrives as a content creator, regularly collaborating with Davis and other dancers, all while the couple focuses on raising their family.

7) Melanie Lee

Melanie Lee in 'Dancing for the Devil' (Image via Netflix)

Melanie Lee is an immigrant from South Korea who joined the Shekinah Church in 2001 after moving to the United States with her sister, Priscylla. In Dancing for the Devil, she recounts how the church was initially portrayed as a welcoming community that turned out to be oppressive under Shinn's control.

She and her sister, Priscylla, claim how Shinn coerced church members to work in his businesses for little or no pay, dictated their living arrangements within his properties, and fostered an environment of surveillance where members reported each other's misdeeds.

Melanie escaped after Shinn declared she must marry within the church. Priscylla stayed behind out of fear, and Melanie left the church alone. Since leaving the church, Melanie has rebuilt her life, founding and serving as CEO of a full-service real estate advisory agency. She resides in Los Angeles with her husband and daughter and is expecting another child.

8) Priscylla Lee

Melanie and Priscylla Lee with director Derek Doneen (Image via Instagram/@melanielee)

Priscylla Lee joined the Shekinah Church with her sister Melanie in 2001 after moving from South Korea to the United States. As per her testimony in the Dancing for the Devil docuseries, she was allegedly assaulted repeatedly by Robert Shinn after her sister left. She recounts years of depression and feeling trapped under Shinn's control.

Priscylla also claims that Shinn's wife, Hannah, physically attacked her while he watched. Despite Shinn's threats that leaving the church meant eternal damnation, Priscylla decided to leave the cult in 2021 after 23 years. She has since been putting in efforts to rebuild her life.

The Lee sisters are now litigating against Shinn and his associates, accusing them of fraud, forced labor, and human trafficking, along with direct accusations of s*xual battery against Robert Shinn.

According to a CNN article published on May 28, 2024, the civil case is scheduled for trial in 2025.

9) Vik White

Clips of Vik White are used in 'Dancing for the Devil' (Image via Instagram/@itsslavik)

Slavik Pustovoytov, widely known as Vik White, is a dancer from Ukraine who initially gained fame as a finalist on season 15 of So You Think You Can Dance, finishing in 4th place. A member of 7M Films, White frequently appears in clips featured in Dancing for the Devil but does not participate in the documentary.

Although he has remained silent about the allegations, his Instagram account reveals ongoing collaborations with Isaiah Shinn and fellow 7M dancers like BDash and Miranda Wilking.

Boasting 11.9 million followers on Instagram and TikTok, White shares his dance performances with a vast audience. Recently, he achieved a breakout role as a member of the fictional boyband August Moon in the hit 2024 Prime Video rom-com The Idea of You.

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult is currently available to stream on Netflix.