Where is Vik White from Dancing for the Devil now? Current whereabouts explored

Released on May 29, 2024, Netflix's Dancing for the Devil equips the audiences with the disturbing and emotional experiences of the victims of the alleged 7m TikTok cult. The three-part docuseries also traces the complicated undertakings of the infamous 7m Films, Inc., a Los Angeles-based talent management company that allegedly functions in a cult-like manner.

In Dancing for the Devil, several popular social media personalities whose lives were impacted by the alleged 7m TikTok Cult come forward and narrate their stories. In addition to the personal testimonies of those affected, the series also comprises several clips of people who refused to be a part of the docuseries due to personal reasons.

One of the most popular names among those is Vik White, also known as Slavik Pustovoytov. Vik is a Ukrainian-born dancer and performer who moved to the United States at a young age. After relocating, he based himself in Los Angeles, where he quickly became associated with Robert Shinn's infamous 7m Films.

According to his Instagram account, Vik is still associated with 7m. As of May 15, 2024, Vik has a video on his Instagram in which he collaborated with Miranda Derrick, who is still associated with 7m. What makes his continued association with the company further convincing is the fact that Isaiah Shinn, Robert's son, filmed the video.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers for Dancing for the Devil. Please read at your discretion.

Vik White is presumably still associated with 7m after the release of Dancing for the Devil

Among the victims of Robert Shinn's alleged 7m TikTok cult is Vik White, who chose to stay away from Netflix's Dancing for the Devil docuseries. However, the series does not shy away from mentioning his name as one among the several people who are an alleged victim of the cult and presumably continues to be so.

Ever since the series was released, Vik has uploaded only one video on his Instagram, in which he can be seen enjoying himself at a festival. He also uploaded a series of stories in which he can be seen celebrating his mother's birthday. However, he has said nothing about the documentary or his association with the company.

But, from what it appears, Vik is likely to be still associated with 7m. This can be validated by his continued collaborations with Isaiah Shinn and other members of 7m, such as BDash and Miranda Wilking.

Vik recently appeared in a popular Amazon Prime movie

Vik White recently appeared in Amazon Prime Video's hit movie The Idea of You. In the movie, White played the role of an August Moon band member, the fictional boy band at the center of the movie. During the film's release, White actively promoted his work on social media.

He constantly updated audiences with BTS photos and videos from The Idea of You's filming days. On May 5, he uploaded a montage of photos and videos from the set and wrote:

"Idea of You Behind the scenes, a movie of its own.. Love all these people and the memories we made, part of the reason this movie is so amazing because of the genuineness in each moment on screen and off screen that made this whole thing so special. Love you all"

He also occasionally posted photos of his appearances during the film promotions.

All three episodes of Dancing for the Devil are currently streaming on Netflix.