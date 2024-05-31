Has Robert Shinn been charged? Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult pastor controversies explained

Robert Shinn, the founder of 7M Films, became the focal point of controversy in 2021 when he was accused of creating a cult-like environment. There were also allegations that Shinn, who was the pastor of the Shekinah Church, had manipulated his followers.

However, despite these serious accusations against him by multiple people, Shinn has not been formally charged with any criminal offenses. He and his co-defendants deny the claims and the case will go to trial in 2025.

Netflix released the documentary series Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult, which delves deep into these allegations. The docuseries, which was released on May 29, 2024, offers viewers a comprehensive look at the allegations and the ongoing legal battles involving Robert Shinn.

Trending

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"A popular influencer severs ties with her family after joining a church- affiliated management company as accusations of abuse against its leader emerges."

Exploring the controversy surrounding Robert Shinn

Robert Shinn began his journey as a pastor in Los Angeles with the Shekinah Church. The church was initially a small congregation that grew over time. In the beginning, the congregation included young Korean immigrants like Melanie and Priscylla Lee.

Shinn then diversified into various businesses, employing church members who often received minimal compensation. His pivot to the entertainment industry led to the creation of 7M Films in 2021. It was a talent management company that capitalized on the rising popularity of TikTok dancers.

The Netflix docuseries Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult highlights how Shinn's role as a pastor and talent manager often overlapped. It shows how this created a complex web of influence and control. Former members of 7M Films, such as the Wilking and Lee sisters, recount their experiences of emotional and financial manipulation in the series.

In 2022, Melanie Wilking and her family made a public plea on Instagram after her sister Miranda Wilking cut off all contact with them. This brought widespread attention to Shinn's practices, sparking media investigations and providing a voice to former members.

Miranda Wilking (Image via Netflix)

Controversial teachings and practices

Central to the allegations against Robert Shinn is his doctrine of "dying to" oneself and one's family, which entailed cutting off familial ties to ensure spiritual salvation.

This teaching had severe consequences for members like Miranda Wilking. Miranda distanced herself from her family after joining 7M and married fellow dancer James Derrick. The strained family relationships and the doctrine's impact are key themes explored in Dancing for the Devil.

Miranda Wilking's Family coming out on the situation (Image via Netflix)

Legal struggles and ongoing lawsuits

Despite denying allegations of abuse, Robert Shinn has seen his legal troubles grow over the years. In 2022, he filed a defamation and trade libel lawsuit against former church members who accused him of running a cult.

In turn, several former 7M dancers and church members filed a cross-complaint. They accused Robert Shinn of fraud, forced labor, human trafficking, and s*xual harassment. The case is set to go to trial in July 2025, promising further scrutiny of Shinn's practices.

Robert Shinn continues to lead 7M Films, with influencers like Miranda and James Derrick still under his management. Meanwhile, Miranda, who is occasionally in contact with her family, publicly denies being held against her will. She insists she freely practices her faith. However, her family's statements and the documentary suggest that these interactions are primarily for maintaining her social media presence.

Read more: Where are all the subjects from Dancing for the Devil now? Complete list explored

More about Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult provides an in-depth look into the troubling dynamics under Shinn's leadership and the dual roles he plays as a pastor and talent manager.

While no criminal charges have been filed against Shinn, the ongoing legal battles underscore the serious nature of the allegations against him. With the trial approaching, those affected by Shinn and his teachings continue to call for justice and accountability.

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult released all three of its episodes on Netflix on May 29, 2024, and are available for streaming on the platform.