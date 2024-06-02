Miranda Derrick shares first post after Dancing for the Devil premiere

Miranda Derrick has posted for the first time on Instagram since the release of the Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult documentary on May 29, 2024. It shows her dancing with her husband James 'BDash' Derrick to Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso on May 31, 2024, seemingly indicating that she is unfazed by all the commotion surrounding her.

Fans were curious to see Miranda Derrick's (formerly Miranda Wilking) reaction to the shocking claims made by her parents, Kelly and Dean Wilking, in the docuseries Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult. Her post makes no mention of the scandal. Rather, she is seen happily sharing dance reels with her 1.6 million followers on the social media platform.

How did Miranda react after Dancing for the Devil's premiere?

As the main subject of the explosive Netflix documentary Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult, Miranda has received worldwide attention. Fans have been keenly following her social media activity to gauge her reaction. Miranda has made no direct comments on the documentary and its allegations as of this writing.

The only discernible change is that Miranda has restricted the comments section on her recent Instagram posts as she was flooded with comments about her family's unsubstantiated claims.

A screenshot of Miranda Derrick's restricted comments section on Instagram from May 31 (Image via Instagram/@Itsmirandaderrick)

The popular dancer and influencer shared another dance reel alongside Kendra 'KO' Willis the next day on June 1, 2024. The duo can be seen grooving to Whitney Houston's classic, I'm Every Woman. The comments section on this post is also restricted. This makes it apparent that she is in no hurry to give her reaction to the scandal.

What are the shocking revelations made in the documentary?

Miranda's family claimed in the Dancing for the Devil documentary that she is trapped in a cult and being brainwashed by her management company, 7M Films. The company's founder Robert Shinn is also the pastor of its affiliated Shekinah Church. He has been accused of mistreatment, forced labor, se*ual abuse, and human trafficking according to lawsuits filed by former members of 7M Films.

Some of those members appear in the Dancing for the Devil documentary and call the organization a 'cult' wherein members are forced to cut ties with their families. A claim that her parents and sister Melanie Wilking first made on Instagram Live in 2022.

Miranda gave the following statement to The Cut regarding this issue in May 2024:

"I am not held against my will and I've never been a hostage. I go to church and I have faith in God. If one day I wish to pursue my faith elsewhere, I will and feel completely free to do that. As far as my career, my time at 7M Films has been one of the most exciting years ever and if one day I wish to partner with a different management company or start my own company, I will."

She continued:

"No one is forcing me to do anything. I am excited to move forward in this incredible walk with God, an amazing marriage and exciting career. I’m also looking forward to moving past all of this and mend my relationship with my family privately.”

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult has climbed to the top spot on Netflix's top ten list. The 3-part docuseries is currently streaming on Netflix.