Where is the Shekinah Church from Dancing for the Devil located? Details explored

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult arrived on Netflix on May 29, 2024, bringing a three-episode true-crime series. The documentary highlights the level of manipulation that entertainment and talent management companies can enforce on hapless members.

It presents the story of Miranda Wilking Derrick and her estrangement from her family since being part of the Shekinah Church, an extension of the 7M Film Management Company, both located in Los Angeles.

Dancing for the Devil reveals the secret lives of many of the clients of the talent management company who fell victim to the manipulation of 7M's CEO, Robert Shinn. The docuseries exposes Shinn through the experiences of former members and families of dancers who are currently connected to the organization.

Dancing for the Devil: Where is the Shekinah Church mentioned in the series?

Robert Shinn was the pastor of Shekinah Church (Image via Netflix)

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult mentions Robert Shinn, the CEO of the 7M Film Management company and also the pastor of Shekinah Church. The church was founded in the 1990s in Los Angeles and has been attracting devotees for decades. It was founded for Korean Christians and follows a strict Christian regime.

Currently, the church has a website and many branches. However, the pin codes of the church under the California government website and the church's worship center point to locations in Los Angeles, California.

Shinn was accused of running a cult in the church (Image via Netflix)

Robert, after becoming the CEO of 7M, made Shekinah Church an extension of the talent management company. Accused of being manipulative and abusive with his controlling behavior, Robert presided over the church and attracted funds for it through the company that he owned.

While Shekinah Church International is an operational body with a home page and website, it claims not to endorse or mandate any membership with any organization. Both 7M management and Shekinah Church are currently functional, according to their active websites.

Who is in the 7M Film Management? Details of all members

Many members continue to be part of 7M (Image via Netflix)

As mentioned above, 7M is still functional despite having a lawsuit against it. The lawsuit was put up by former victims of the talent management company and the families of the members, as shown in Dancing for the Devil.

Miranda Wilking's family brought the issue into the spotlight and was soon joined by many other families who stand estranged from their loved ones due to the organization.

While 7M has Robert Shinn as the CEO, his son Isaiah Shinn is part of the company's management team. Many of Miranda's videos credit Isaiah.

As for prominent members of 7M Film Management, Miranda and her husband, James Derrick, continue to be members. Some of the members are listed below:

Miranda Wilking Derrick

James "BDash" Derrick

Ceasare "Tighteyex" Willis

Kendra "KO" Willis

Vik White AKA Slavik Pustovoytov

Nicholas "Raino" Raiano

Some of the members of 7M who broke free from the organization, later joined the group lawsuit, or spoke against the organization are:

Kylie Douglas

Kevin "Lonkrete" Davis

Aubrey Fisher-Greene

Kailea Gray

Alexandra Watkins

Gordon Watkins

What to expect from Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult?

As mentioned before, Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult is a true-crime docuseries exposing Robert Shinn, the CEO of the 7M Film Management company that handled TikTok dancers' profiles. Robert has been the pastor of the Los Angeles-based Shekinah Church.

While the Wilking family accused Robert Shinn and his organization of manipulating and influencing their daughter Miranda to stay away from the family, many former members of the talent acquisition company came forward in the documentary.

The Wilking daughter Miranda joined 7M and disconnected from family (Image via Netflix)

Some former members have also spoken to various media houses, such as Rolling Stone, explaining their predicament. They accused Robert of siphoning their earnings into the church funds. Some of them also claim to have done manual work for the church without being paid.

However, many of the accusations point to Robert Shinn's church running a cult that forbids its members from contacting the outer world. While the "cult" accusations have not been proven yet, the Netflix series has grabbed enough attention.

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult is currently available to stream on Netflix.