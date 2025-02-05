Where is Yakub Talib now? Details explored ahead of Murder Under the Friday Night Lights on ID

The upcoming episode of Murder Under the Friday Night Lights is all set to cover the murder of Michael Hickmon, who was gunned down by Yakub Talib in front of a hefty crowd, causing one of the biggest shocks in the history of Dallas County, Texas. The case dates back to 2022 but remains fresh in the minds of the community members, and those who witnessed it will perhaps never be able to forget it.

This case will be covered in detail in Murder Under the Friday Night Lights Season 4, Episode 5, titled Until Parents Get Involved. The episode is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 9.00 PM EST. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"A Texas community is forced to confront a troubling reality inside youth sports after a football coach is gunned down during a game in front of dozens of witnesses, including his own family; a former NFL player is at the center of the investigation."

Yakub Talib, who is also related to former professional NFL player, Aqib Talib, surrendered himself days after the shooting and even took a plea deal before his trial. He was sentenced to 37 years in prison and he remains incarcerated as of today.

Ahead of the episode, let us go over the details of the murder.

What happened between Yakub Talib and Michael Hickmon?

Michael Hickmon and Yakub Talib were both involved with two children's football teams playing against each other on August 13, 2022. Yakub and Akib Talib were both affiliated with the team that was playing against the team that Michael Hickmon's son played in. Hickon also coached his son's team.

During the game, an intense argument broke out between the coaches of both sides over a few controversial calls that the referee made. The argument escalated significantly and it ended with Yakub pulling out his gun on Michael and shooting him multiple times. After shooting Michael, Yakub Talib fled the scene with the murder weapon.

The murder was witnessed by at least a dozen people. Michael did not die from the gunshot wounds immediately but succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Where is Yakub Talib now?

Many witnesses saw Yakub Talib committing the henious crime. When the investigators started looking for him, they discovered that Talib had many run-ins with the law. Talib had previously been charged with drug possession, assault with a deadly weapon, and negligence. Soon after, an arrest warrant was issued in Talib's name.

Days after the shooting, Yakub Talib turned himself in to the police. He was charged with first-degree murder of Michael Hickmon. A month later, he was officially indicted for the murder. Just before his trial, Talib pleaded guilty to all the charges.

He was sentenced to 37 years in prison as a result. After the sentencing, Hickmon's family took the stand. His wife said during this:

"What do you tell a 9-year-old who watched a person gunned down who they thought was the strongest person in the world? You killed innocence hopes, dreams, not just my kids, but 30-40 other little kids there."

As of now, Talib remains incarcerated at the O. B. Ellis Unit in Huntsville, Texas. He will be eligible for parole on 2042. His projected release date is set for 2060.

The upcoming episode of Murder Under the Friday Night Lights will cover this case in detail.

