Where is Yedidiyah Hawkins now? All about the House of Yahweh member from How I Escaped My Cult 

Season 1 episode 9 of How I Escaped My Cult on Hulu titled The House of Yahweh focuses on the crimes committed by Yedidiyah Hawkins. Hawkins was an elder of the religious sect, who molested a 11-year-old girl, by pretending to check her up for cervical cancer.

The House of Yahweh elder Yedidiyah Hawkins is currently incarcerated in a Texas prison, serving a thirty-year prison sentence for the charges of aggravated se*ual assault on a minor.

How I Escaped My Cult is a ten-episode true crime series that arrived on Hulu on February 20, 2025. It delves into the devious modern-day cults through the viewpoints of members who have suffered horrific tragedies, and takes viewers through the investigations into these groups.

Hulu describes this series as:

“A look into insidious modern-day cults through the lens of members who endured trauma and investigations into the oppressive groups”.

Who is Yedidiyah Hawkins and what did he do?

Exploring Yedidiyan Hawkins's long list of crimes. [Image courtesy: Emily Morter/Unsplash]

According to CBS News, Yedidiyah Hawkins was an elder in the House of Yahweh, a religious sect based in Eula, Texas, who advocated for the sect's doctrines and methods. The House of Yahweh is an organization, that glorifies its creator "Yahweh" and focuses mostly on Old Testament laws. They make sure to obey all 613 of Yahweh's rules.

As per Cinemaholic, former members have allegeded that the sect functioned like a cult and exercised control by abusing women and using physical and mental persuasion on its believers. On October 16, 2007, local police and the FBI conducted a raid on the House of Yahweh's premises and detained Yedidiyah. His wife had accused him of se*ually assualting a young girl four years ago and was hence seeking retribution against him.

Yedidiyah’s wife alleged that on the day of the insidious event, she had discovered a pair of earrings, a pink sweater, foot clamps, and other odd objects at her home. When she questioned her husband Yedidiyah Hawkins about them, his answer did not meet her needs, so she approached the victim, who was 11 years old at the time. On learning the truth about her husband, she decided to report the incident to the authorities.

Unfortunately, this report was submitted nearly four years after the event occurred. In 2007, during the raid, authorities found evidence such as a speculum (a device that doctors use often for vaginal exams) and talked to the girl (Yedidiyah Hawkins's victim) who had then turned 14 years old. She disclosed that at the age of 11, she stayed with her mother, her siblings, and her stepfather, Yedidiyah.

The minor explained to authorities that her family was on their way to someone's house when her stepfather Yedidiyah, urged her to stay behind. She recounted that whilst he claimed that he was checking for cervical cancer he actually assaulted her.

Where is Yedidiyah Hawkins now?

Yedidiyah Hawkins is currently incarcerated in a Texas prison as per reports. [Image courtesy: Matthew Ansley/Unsplash]

Reportedly, the sect leader had been charged with aggravated se*ual assault against a juvenile in October 2008 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Yedidiyah Hawkin filed an appeal for another hearing in February 2009, citing incompetent legal counsel, but his motion was refused.

According to ABC News, on July 29, 2010, the Eleventh Court of Appeals of Texas upheld Hawkins' conviction. He remains in a Texas prison, and his release date is set for 2037.

To learn more about this case, watch season 1 episode 9 of How I Escaped My Cult on Hulu.

