Where was Yellowjackets season 2 filmed? Filming location and other production details

Yellowjackets season 2 premiered on Showtime on March 26, 2023. It saw the continuation of the story of the show's main characters as they went about their lives a few years after the plane crash tragedy that is at the center of the show's narrative.

The second season of the show also provided glimpses of the past lives of the main characters of the show. It includes what transpired after the crash in the forest that forced them into cannibalism as a means of survival.

Having said that, there are a multitude of reasons why Yellowjackets season 2 remains etched in the minds of the show's fans. The second season of the show is loved for many aspects, such as its narration, direction, and performances.

One of the usually under-mentioned contributing factors to the season and the show's overall success is however, the beautiful locations it was shot in, which were eerie when it had to be and modern when it had to be. Season 2 of the show was mostly entirely filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, with other locations remaining under wraps till now.

The primary filming location for Yellowjackets season 2

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

As previously mentioned, Yellowjackets season 2 was filmed almost entirely in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Some of the locations in Vancouver that were used for filming include Camp Howdy, Golden Ears, and Stave Lake.

Camp Howdy in Belcarra was the place that was used to depict the fictional Camp Green Pine, which plays a major role in the show's plot. Golden Ears and Stave Lake, on the other hand, was used to film several of the show's outdoor scenes.

Production details for Yellowjackets season 2

Yellowjackets is developed by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson ((The Originals (2013–2016), Narcos (2017), and Narcos: Mexico (2018)). The series initially premiered on Showtime on November 14, 2021. It was received positively by critics and viewers which led to its renewal on December 16, 2021, after only five episodes were released.

In the wake of the success of the first season of the show, Yellowjackets season 2 was just as big as that of the first season if not bigger. Nearly all the writers of the show's first season were again brought in to work for the show's second installment.

These included Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Jonathan Lisco, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, Julia Bicknell, Liz Phang, Katherine Kearns, Karen Joseph Adcock, and Rich Monahan.

In a May 2, 2022, article in Variety, the showrunners of the show confirmed that Yellowjackets season 2 will begin production in the summer. However, they noted that the show's plot would be winter-based, staying in line with the developments of the show's previous season.

Ashley Lyle, the co-creator of the show told Variety:

"We are definitely re-visiting the winter storyline. We’ve been calling Season 2, ‘The Winter of Their Discontent."

She also revealed:

"We’ve been in the writers’ room for several months now, and we’re circling a late summer production start. We will have to get very creative on a production front” to make “Yellowjackets” Season 2 as winter-heavy as the showrunners want it to be."

She added:

“But we’re starting those production conversations and we have some really amazing and creative people on our team."

According to a People article published on March 21, 2023, season 2 of Yellowjackets began production on August 31, 2022. However, the date on which filming concluded is not known as of the writing of this article.

All episodes of Yellowjackets season 2 are available for streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.

