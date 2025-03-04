Which seasons of Gigolos featured convicted killer Ash Armand? Details about Sin City Gigolo subject, explored

In 2020, the controversial Showtime reality series Gigolos made headlines when Ash Armand, one of the show’s male escort stars, was charged with murder. The brutal murder is being explored in the new three-part docuseries Sin City Gigolo: A Murder In Las Vegas, which premiered today on the Paramount+ streaming platform.

Gigolos ran for six seasons from 2011 to 2016. The reality TV show followed the lives of five male escorts from Las Vegas, and among these hard-bodied hunks who offer their services in the show was Ash Armand, whose real name is Akshaya Kubiak.

Armand was a star on the show from season three to season six. But he was arrested after a 911 call from his residence was made, and authorities discovered the bruised and bludgeoned body of a 29-year-old woman, Herleen Dulai, from his home.

Who is Ash Armand? All about his appearance on Gigolos

Ash Armand used to star in the Showtime series Gigolos. The reality show ran from 2011 to 2016, and Armand appeared from seasons 3 to 6. He was very popular on the show due to his good looks, and even after the show ended in 2016, he continued to work in the industry while also maintaining a separate private life. Apart from being a gigolo, Armand was a physical fitness expert.

Ash Armand had many romantic liaisons, and one of them was with a client named Herleen Dulai, whom he murdered. The duo allegedly took psychedelic mushrooms together at his house on the evening of July 15, 2020, and things got out of hand.

Armand brutally murdered Herleen in his bedroom and then called 911, asking for their help as Herleen seemed unresponsive. When the authorities arrived, Herleen's condition was fatal, and she died shortly before medical assistance could be administered.

Herleen had multiple bruises across her body, and the autopsy confirmed that her death was caused by blunt force trauma and strangulation. According to Armand, he did not remember beating up Herleen, but he confessed and was charged with her murder.

Where is Ash Armand now?

Ash Armand was arrested and presented with a plea deal, which he accepted. According to the deal, he pleaded guilty to felony counts of voluntary manslaughter and mayhem in September 2021.

His defense attorney, Josh Tomsheck, addressed the court to say that Armand was accepting the deal to prevent a stretched trial, which would cause emotional distress to Herleen's loved ones. Tomsheck also requested that Armand's lack of criminal history and consistency in relaying the events of the murder be considered while determining his sentence.

Armand always maintained that he had no memory of ever attacking Herleen and never had any intention of doing so. He also emphasised that he was under the influence of psychedelic drugs when the accident occurred. Moreover, he further alleged that Herleen was the one who attacked him, and he reacted in self-defense, which resulted in her death.

After the conclusion of the trial, Ash Armand was sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison for the killing of Herleen Dulai in July 2020. He remains incarcerated at the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Paramount Plus' latest docuseries, Sin City Gigolo: A Murder In Las Vegas, explores in depth the details of the case and also how Armand's celebrity status as well as occupation may have impacted the trial.

Catch Sin City Gigolo: A Murder In Las Vegas today.

