Who is Aida Osman? Age and all about Earl Sweatshirt's girlfriend as rapper's set to welcome a daughter

Rapper Earl Sweatshirt and his partner Aida Osman are expecting a daughter. While the couple has not shared any announcement through social media platforms until now, NFR Podcast obtained a photo of the pair and shared it through their official handle on X (formerly Twitter) on May 20, 2025.

The viral photo shows Aida flaunting her baby bump in a white outfit. Earl also appears alongside her with a smile on his face as Osman seemingly proceeds to put her finger on the artist’s forehead. Further updates are awaited on where the picture was exactly taken.

For the unversed, Aida Osman is known for her work as a comedian and actress over the years. The 27-year-old has even penned the screenplay for popular TV shows such as the Netflix adult animated series, Big Mouth.

Notably, Earl and Aida have opted to keep their relationship largely out of the public eye. However, the latter has shared a few posts on her Instagram featuring Earl on various occasions. Back in August 2023, Aida confirmed in a social media post that she and Earl have been romantically linked since 2022.

The caption reads:

“Haven’t been able to put u down since I picked u up. Always seeing the good in you, thebe. My real twin! My best friend! My reflection! Start the fanfare yall! Merry one year to my one. [blue heart emojis] 8/4/22.”

The photo series began with a snap of Earl Sweatshirt standing with his face down. This was followed by multiple pictures, with Osman and Sweatshirt posing together in different backgrounds. One of the photos also shows Earl holding a mic and a glass in his hands.

Osman shared another Instagram post in November 2023 with a blurred photo of herself appearing alongside Earl Sweatshirt.

Aida Osman has written a few shows: Career and other details explained

As mentioned, the Lincoln, Nebraska native is well known as a writer for multiple shows. Back in 2021, she also made her acting debut with Rap Sh*t, directed by Issa Rae, as per Lincoln Journal Star. Aida was cast in the lead role of Shawna Clark, and the series premiered on HBO Max the following year.

In an interview with the Lincoln Journal Star on December 8, 2021, Aida opened up on her role, explaining that Shawna is a musician who wants people to hear her work. Aida Osman also served as a writer of the series

She told the outlet:

“It can be scary at times because you might write traits for your character that you want to see the character do. And then you realize… I have to be the one to do that. So, it can get a little confusing in the head, but it’s fun, it’s challenging, and I think most importantly it’s rewarding.”

According to Teen Vogue, Aida Osman developed her writing skills when she was a student. She later decided to pursue a career as a stand-up comedian after dropping out of law school. She used to practice her writing every day and became a full-time comedian after moving to New York City.

A comedian associated with the Netflix show Big Mouth took notice of her work and recommended her for the writing team on the series. While she gained recognition for her appearance on Rap Sh*t, she also made a guest appearance in the comedy-drama series, Ramy, which aired on Hulu.

Furthermore, Aida Osman had the opportunity to teach a big group of women as part of a screenwriting course held at a membership club called Babel Loft in Brooklyn, as per Teen Vogue.

Other shows in her credits include Wild ‘n Out and Group Therapy. Apart from Big Mouth, she even wrote the HBO teen comedy series, Betty. Outside the entertainment industry, Aida has also been co-hosting a podcast called Keep It.

Aida Osman keeps in touch with her fans through Instagram, where she is active with more than 90,000 followers.

