Who is Bastion in X-Men '97? Everything to know about the new supervillain

Last week, it looked like X-Men '97 was set to have a more hopeful nature, however, the introduction of a brand-new villain might have just squashed those hopes. The show introduced Bastion, the mutant-hating machine from the comics, who made quite a huge impression in the show and revealed himself to be the prime antagonist for season one.

In X-Men '97, Bastion revealed himself to be working with the villainous Mr. Sinister and introduced the Prime Sentinels. This indicates that the titular team will face significant challenges moving ahead. In the comics, Bastion has quite complicated origins, and his hatred for mutants is born out of aligning himself with groups like Friends of Humanity.

Bastion first appeared in X-Men (Vol. 2) #52 in March 1996

Bastion was created by Mark Waid and Andy Kubert and first appeared in X-Men (Vol. 2) #52 in March 1996. His creation came about when the advanced Sentinel prototype Nimrod was absorbed by the Sentinel Master Mold, which caused the X-Men to send the villainous amalgamation through the Siege Perilous to defeat it.

However, the amalgamation survived the blow and re-emerged as a human-sentinel hybrid. When Rose Gilberti, a woman, discovered him, she took him home and gave him the name Sebastion Gilberti.

As life went on, he developed a hatred for mutants and even aligned himself with groups like Friends of Humanity and more, which ultimately put him in the path of X-Men once more, and given his nature, he proved to be a formidable foe.

Due to being a human-sentinel hybrid, Sebastian has superhuman powers that give him immense strength. He also possesses the Techno-Organic Virus, which gives him the ability to take over techno-mechanical materials and control them. The virus can also allow him to reanimate dead people and create a hive mind. In the comics, he was also responsible for creating the Prime Sentinel.

Who voices Bastion in X-Men '97?

In X-Men '97, Bastion is voiced by none other than actor Theo James, who stepped up to portray the human-sentinel hybrid. So far, James in the last few years has developed quite the filmography, where the actor has appeared in many popular projects.

He recently headlined Netflix's The Gentlemen series and also had a huge breakout in The White Lotus season 2, where he portrayed Cameron Sullivan. Before that, Theo James also starred in The Divergent Series films.

Bastion's debut in X-Men '97 explained

Bastion's debut in X-Men '97 hints at a darker future to come. In the series, he is revealed to be working with Mr. Sinister and also being responsible for the attacks the X-Men faced in Genosha in X-Men '97 episode 5.

The show also finally gives a definitive answer regarding Magneto's fate, and the Omega-level mutant is imprisoned by the supervillain, who has mysterious and dark plans for him in the future.

Bastion's debut also introduced Prime Sentinels to X-Men '97, and it was even revealed that he is aware of Charles Xavier's arrival on Earth, which certainly doesn't bode well. With how the series has set up the villain, the X-Men is sure to have a tough time going forward.