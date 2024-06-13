Who was Benjamin Reeves on Criminal Minds: Evolution? Character explored

Criminal Minds: Evolution is an American police procedural crime drama television series. It serves as a revival and sequel to the original Criminal Minds series, which concluded in 2020. In this new installment, members of the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) face a network of serial killers that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benjamin Reeves, brought to life by actor Luke Benward, featured prominently as a chilling character in the Criminal Minds: Evolution episode titled Oedipus Wrecks.

He was depicted as a disturbing figure, characterized by his unsettling traits as a rapist and a serial killer who strangled his victims, leaving pre- and post-mortem bite marks on their bodies. In the episode True Conviction, his body is found, and it appears that he took his own life.

Trending

Criminal Minds: Evolution takes a different approach from the original’s case-of-the-week format, focusing on a season-long case involving the hunt for the deadliest serial killer to date: Sicarius. What makes Sicarius particularly lethal is his organization of other serial killers during the lockdown.

The first season introduced Elias Jasper Voit (played by Zach Gilford) as the antagonist Sicarius. Season 2 continues this serialized storytelling, promising more intense investigations and suspense as the BAU tackles the mystery of “Gold Star” and the return of Elias Voit. The show’s return is eagerly anticipated by fans and is available exclusively on Paramount+

Who was Benjamin Reeves in Criminal Minds: Evolution?

Benjamin Reeves was the son of Martha Reeves, a prominent senator from Virginia. During his teenage years, Benjamin had multiple arrests for possession and assault, including an incident involving his mother’s third husband on their wedding night.

He attended college in England during the mid-2000s. In the show, he used custom teeth made of razors to attack women after turning them into his mother. Benjamin Reeves had an Oedipus complex—a fixation on his mother. His violent acts were driven by a desire to punish women who reminded him of her.

Who played the role of Benjamin Reeves?

Luke Benward portrayed Benjamin Reeves in the Criminal Minds: Evolution episode Oedipus Wrecks. Luke’s journey began at the age of five when he appeared as Mel Gibson’s son in We Were Soldiers. His acting career blossomed from there, and he’s been part of various TV pilots and movies.

Luke has an impressive filmography. He played Bo in Dumplin (2018), the heartwarming film about self-acceptance and beauty pageants. He portrayed Billy Forrester in the family comedy How to Eat Fried Worms (2006). He starred in the Disney Channel original movie Minutemen (2008) as one of the time-traveling teens.

He portrayed the main character in the Disney Channel Halloween-themed movie Girl vs. Monster (2012). He also appeared in the movie Playing God (2021). Beyond acting, Luke is also a singer-songwriter and a dancer.

What happened in Criminal Minds: Evolution episode Oedipus Wrecks?

The Criminal Minds: Evolution episode Oedipus Wrecks is the fifth episode of season one. In this gripping installment, Deputy Director Bailey asks the BAU to investigate the assault of several young D.C. socialites. However, things take a political turn when a high-powered senator becomes involved in the case.

The team finds themselves caught in the crossfire as they delve into the disturbing case of a sadistic UnSub who targets these socialites. The motive behind the attacks in the Criminal Minds: Evolution episode Oedipus Wrecks was rooted in UnSub’s twisted psychology.

The BAU uncovered Benjamin Reeves’s identity through meticulous profiling and investigative work. They analyzed crime scenes, victimology, and behavioral patterns. Key factors included the use of custom-made razor teeth, the Oedipal fixation, and the connection to his mother.

By piecing together these clues, they identified him as the UnSub and apprehended him before he could strike again. The title itself is a clever play on Sophocles’ play Oedipus Rex, where Oedipus’s fate is intertwined with a prophecy that he would kill his father and marry his mother.

In this episode, the main characters included the members of the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) team. David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) was the seasoned profiler and former FBI agent who rejoined the BAU. Aaron Hotchner (Thomas Gibson) was the BAU’s Unit Chief, responsible for leading the team.

Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore) was a skilled profiler and expert in obsessive behaviors. Jennifer “JJ” Jareau (A.J. Cook) was the team’s media liaison and profiler, and Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) was the tech-savvy analyst who provided crucial information and support.

These characters work together to solve complex criminal cases and catch dangerous UnSubs.