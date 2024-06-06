What time does Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 come on? Release timing for all countries

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is scheduled for release on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 12 am on Paramount+. The long-awaited renewed season was reportedly delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

The show will continue to follow the Behavioural Analysis Unit of the FBI as they investigate unusual crimes employing their special method. For the uninitiated, Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is the seventeenth season of the original Criminal Minds series on CBS.

Currently available for streaming on Paramount+, the first 15 seasons and the sixteenth season, also renamed Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1, can be a quick recap for viewers planning to watch the upcoming series. The Criminal Minds: Evolution series has also been renewed for a third season.

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Release date and time

Criminal Minds season 2 arrived on June 6, 2024 (Image via Instagram@criminalminds)

As mentioned before, due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 will now be released on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 12 am PT. The release date and timings of the new season will vary depending on which regions can access the show at the time it becomes available.

The timing for some of the regions is provided below.

Region/Time zone Day and date of release Time of release Pacific Time Thursday, June 6, 2024 12 AM Central Time Thursday, June 6, 2024 2 AM Eastern Time Thursday, June 6, 2024 3 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, June 6, 2024 7 AM British Time Thursday, June 6, 2024 8 AM Central European Time Thursday, June 6, 2024 9 AM Dubai/UAE Time Thursday, June 6, 2024 11 AM Indian Standard Time Thursday, June 6, 2024 12.30 PM Japan/South Korea Time Thursday, June 6, 2024 4 PM Australian Eastern Time Thursday, June 6, 2024 5 PM

Where to watch Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

The BAU will continue to profile criminals (Image via Instagram@criminalminds)

Paramount+ picked the series after its first fifteen seasons aired on CBS. The sixteenth season was renamed by the streaming platform as Criminal Minds: Evolution to highlight its genesis. As such, the current and upcoming seasons will also arrive on Paramount+. The streaming platform offers a variety of plans and discount packages to interested viewers.

However, Paramount+ is not available in many geolocations, where the local cable networks collaborate to make the series accessible to viewers. One such collaborator is Disney+, which will stream the series in the UK and some other locations.

Viewers not able to avail of any of the channels airing the show can opt for a reliable VPN service to watch the FBI psychological thriller series.

What happened in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1?

The agents will need to cooperate to solve cases (Image via Instagram@criminalminds)

The first season of Criminal Minds: Evolution ended in a cliffhanger as the villain Voit remained to be interviewed. David Rossi came very close to dying but survived. Since Voit had kidnapped and locked Rossi in a container, the BAU team had to work without him to catch the former.

Emily and Rebecca convinced Attorney General Louis Davis to pretend to negotiate with Voit so that the BAU would get some time to free Rossi. Voit used his family and Rossi as leverage to crack a deadly deal with Deputy Director Doug Bailey, as Emily had suspected he would.

Voit let Bailey know that he knew about Gold Star, which scared Bailey, and he asked for options to save Rossi and Voit's family as well as take the villain down. The team caught Voit's location while Rossi tried to send a coded message. They reached Voit's location, saved his family, and arrested him. However, Bailey was shot dead in the process.

As for Rossi, he was rescued. Garcia and Tyler had a fallout, as did Rebecca and Tara, by the end of the first season of the series.

What is likely to happen in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

Rossi's close encounter with death will have an impact on the detective's psyche in Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2. Moreover, Paget Brewster is likely to get more focus in the upcoming season after Bailey's death.

The highlight of the series will be Voit's interview, which may reveal more about the mysterious Gold Star. It is likely that the information from Voit will help the BAU track down Gold Star.

Watch Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 on Paramount+, premiering with two episodes on June 6, 2024, to be followed by weekly episodes.