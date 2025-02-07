The character of Chanelle in Apple Cider Vinegar is based on the real-life figure Chanelle McAuliffe, who was one of the first people to raise suspicion about Belle Gibson's cancer treatment scam. Netflix's new mini-series Apple Cider Vinegar is based on the life of Belle Gibson, a wellness influencer who falsified being diagnosed with cancer and created a brand out of it.

Apple Cider Vinegar documents Belle Gibson's journey of starting out as an Instagram influencer in 2013. She claimed to have been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and promoted alternative medications, including a healthy lifestyle and home remedies, to cure the disease. Gibson rejected conventional cancer treatments and urged her followers to do the same.

Chanelle McAuliffe was one of Gibson's close friends who realized she had been scamming her followers with alternate treatment methods to create a business out of it. It was in 2015 when Chanelle reported Gibson to the police, which led to her being exposed.

Australian actress Aisha Dee plays the role of Chanelle in Apple Cedar Vinegar. The official synopsis of the series reads:

"The life of wellness guru Belle Gibson, who had a large social media following, where she pretended to be suffering from cancer but keeping the disease under control using self-care therapies. She confessed that none of it was true."

How did Chanelle McAuliffe expose Belle Gibson's cancer treatment scam?

As per an article in The Times, published on January 14, 2018, Chanelle first began to have suspicions about Gibson's cancer story in February 2015. She went on to confront Gibson about her falsified cancer story, urging her to come forward with the truth, which she denied.

As per an India Itinerary article published on February 6, 2025, Chanelle McAuliffe and Belle Gibson were part of mutual circles and soon became close friends. Chanelle observed that despite claiming to be undergoing alternative cancer treatments, which included living an extremely healthy lifestyle, Gibson was often seen drinking at parties.

Chanelle became more suspicious when she realized Gibson never shared about it with her followers. Moreover, Gibson never provided any prescriptions or documentation relating to her diagnosis, which she claimed to be negative energy.

Suspecting that Gibson was misleading her followers with her cancer treatment scam, Chanelle reported it to the police.

As per an article in The Sydney Morning Herald, Consumer Affairs started investigating Gibson's false claims about donations to charities. By March 2015, Gibson's false cancer treatment started to surface on the internet. Gibson was found to have created an entire business out of her falsified cancer diagnosis.

She was living a lifestyle of luxury, hiring expensive cars, and office space. Gibson was renting an exorbitant townhouse, going on international trips, and buying high-end products, from the money she claimed to have donated to charity.

What happened to Apple Cider Vinegar's subject Belle Gibson

With Chanelle's taking the matter to the authorities, and the investigation that followed, Gibson began to face backlash from her fans on social media. As per a Consumer Affairs Victoria article, published on May 6, 2016, legal action was initiated against Belle Gibson and her company, Inkerman Raod Nominees Pty Ltd.

The investigation stated that Gibson and her company had made false claims about her being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. It stated:

"Ms Gibson and her company concerning her diagnosis with terminal brain cancer, her rejection of conventional cancer treatments in favour of natural remedies, and the donation of proceeds to various charities."

As per a 9 News article, published on March 16, 2017, the Federal Court of Australia, evaluated Gibson's story and declared on March 15, 2017, that there is no reasonable basis to believe that Gibson was diagnosed with cancer. It was in 2015 that Gibson accepted in an interview of not being diagnosed with cancer.

As per an ABC News article, published on September 28, 2017, Gibson was charged with a fine of $ 410,000 for making false claims of donating to charities. She failed to pay the fine and didn't attend her trial on May 14, 2019.

As per another ABC News article published on May 2021, Gibson's house was raided twice on January 22, 2020, and May 21, 2021, respectively, in an attempt to receive her unpaid fines.

Gibson is currently outside of the public light, with all of her social media accounts deleted. She denied having a conversation when contacted by the team of Apple Cidar Vinegar.

