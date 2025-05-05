Who did Charley Scalies play in Sopranos? Veteran actor passes away at 84

84-year-old Charley Scalies recently died on May 1, 2025. The actor portrayed minor roles in various TV shows and appeared as Coach Molinaro in the HBO crime drama series, The Sopranos.

The artist's daughter, Anne Marie, first disclosed the news of the 12 Monkeys star’s demise while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter. Scalies' obituary on the website of Moore, Snear & Ruggiero stated that he struggled with Alzheimer’s for many years, ultimately leading to his death.

According to People magazine, Charley Scalies’ funeral is scheduled this week on May 8 at the Pennsylvania-based Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home. The family members have additionally requested everyone to send donations instead of flowers to the Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, also located in Florida.

Charley developed an interest in acting at a very young age. He used to entertain people at his father Charles’ South Philadelphia-based pool hall by performing comedy acts.

Apart from being active in the entertainment industry, Charley Scalies was also a businessman, employed at a manufacturing company called Clifton Precision as the Director of Sales and Contracts. Furthermore, Scalies pursued a brief career as a screenwriter, writing the screenplay of a project, It Takes Balls.

Meanwhile, social media platforms have been flooded with tributes from the general public, who recalled Charley’s flawless performances on screen over the years. Apart from addressing the details about his funeral, Charley’s obituary stated that his interment ceremony would be private.

Charley Scalies in The Sopranos: Character and other details explained

Although Charley Scalies was a part of a few projects, he was known for his appearance as Coach Molinaro in The Sopranos. The character was featured in an episode of the fifth season, titled The Test Dream.

Molinaro was a high school football instructor who intended to lead Tony to success and make him a coach at the same time. He also did everything to ensure Tony got what he wanted, including taking Tony away from his friends like Artie, as Molinaro considered them a bad influence on Tony.

Tony initially gets to know in Season 5 that the prison friend of his cousin Tony B, known as Angelo Garepe, was murdered on the order of Johnny Sack by Leotardo Brothers. Tony gets scared of what his cousin might do and has a dream where he is told to prevent his cousin from doing anything wrong.

Tony then enters a place that looks like his former high school locker room and meets the coach in his office. Although Tony hints that he might shoot Molinaro, the former ends up asking if he is fine. During the conversation, Molinaro tells Tony that he has been watching him frequently on the news.

Molinaro also realizes Tony’s aim to become a coach and tells the latter that he has been living under stress. Tony eventually points his gun at Molinaro, following which the bullets scatter on the ground after the clip falls off. While Tony goes to pick up the bullets, Molinaro tells Tony that he can never silence him in any manner.

Apart from The Sopranos, Charley Scalies had other projects in his credits, including The Wire, Cold Case, Two Bits, Condition Red, Liberty Heights, and The Doghouse.

