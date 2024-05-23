Who is Chelsea Anne Manalo? All about the newly crowned Miss Universe Phillipines 2024

Filipino-American Chelsea Anne Manalo recently won the title of Miss Universe Philippines 2024 at the Mall of Asia Arena on May 22. She had previously participated in the competition in 2017. With her recent crowning, she will now represent the Philippines at Miss Universe in Mexico this year.

The runner-up positions in the latest competition were grabbed by Stacey Gabriel, Maria Ahtisa Manalo, Tarah Mae Valencia, and Christi McGarry.

During the final round of the Q&A segment, Chelsea Anne Manalo elaborated on how she would use her beauty and confidence to empower someone else. She said she has been facing a lot of challenges in her life and has always preferred to listen and believe in her mother.

Stating that she was told to "uphold the values that you have in yourself," she continued:

"Because of these, I am already influencing a lot of women who are facing me right now. As a transformational woman, I have here 52 other delegates with me who have helped me to become the woman I am. Thank you."

The top 10 models were selected through live voting and the show was opened by drag performer Marina Summer. Following the coronation, a separate program was organized, where a few more titles were announced, including Miss Eco Philippines, Miss Charm Philippines, Miss Cosmo Philippines, and Miss Supra Philippines.

Chelsea Anne Manalo has advocated for various causes over the years

The Meyacauayan, Bulacan native lost her father at a very young age and was raised by her mother. Chelsea Anne Manalo was only 14 years old when she pursued a career as a model, due to which she had the opportunity to collaborate with several magazines and fashion designers.

She has always been an advocate of body positivity and spoke up about her struggle with problems such as racism in the past. She has also joined the organization called Kids for Kids to form safe areas for kids in remote locations.

During her participation in the recent Miss Universe Philippines 2024, she said that her parents have been a big support for her and she believes that many people consider her an introvert due to her physical appearance. Her outfit for the national costume competition was inspired by trees and birds found in the country.

Chelsea Anne Manalo was also questioned in the initial round if she deserved to win the title. She replied:

"I have the relatability to be influential to a lot of people with the voice and with the action that I am most passionate about. It will open so many opportunities for me so that I can be a change for our nation."

Furthermore, she is an animal lover and frequently posts pictures of them on her Instagram. She is also an advocate for the development of the Dumagat people residing at Norzagaray, Bulacan. While she participated in Miss Universe Philippines in 2017, she also revealed to Rappler that Naomi Campbell has been an inspiration for her.

Mega magazine also considered Chelsea Anne Manalo one of the potential winners for this year's competition, saying that she has the "determination to fight against discrimination and bullying" and can lead to a revolution.