In American Horror Story, Chloë Sevigny played two significant roles in the second and fifth seasons. The second season, AHS: Asylum, portrays Chloë Sevigny as Shelley, a woman suffering from nymphomania. In AHS' fifth season, Hotel, she returns as Dr. Alex Lowe.

The second season presents how Shelley endures severe mistreatment at Briarcliff Manor in the 1960s while under the supervision of Dr. Arthur Arden in Asylum.

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story, a series they created for FX on Hulu, has a unique format. The intriguing storyline of the series and versatile cast of AHS have earned the series praise for all the successful 12 seasons.

Whether it's Shelley from Asylum or Dr Alex Lowe from Hotel, Chloë Sevigny has left an indelible mark on the viewers. From how fans love her performance to why she didn't become a part of AHS further, here's the answer to all.

Trending

American Horror Story: Looking through the characters Chloë Sevigny played

In Asylum, Shelley is a patient at Briarcliff Manor, a mental institution with a dark reputation. Her battle with nymphomania gets her locked up.

As Shelley is hurt and horrified by Dr. Arthur Arden's cruel experiments, her story is full of pain and fear. Sevigny, as Shelley, captures her pain and desire and thus turns out to be a tragic and moving character in the show.

James Cromwell, playing Dr. Arthur Arden, is a central figure in Shelley's torment. His sadistic experiments on her are among the most disturbing elements of Asylum, highlighting the unethical practices at Briarcliff Manor.

Expand Tweet

In the fifth season of AHS, Chloë Sevigny returns as Dr. Alex Lowe, a doctor grappling with depression after her son Holden disappears. Her estranged husband, Detective John Lowe, investigates murders at the sinister Hotel Cortez, leading Alex to become entangled in the hotel's dark mysteries.

She shares the screen with Lady Gaga, Wes Bentley, Matt Bomer, and Cheyenne Jackson for the show’s fifth season.

Read more: Sullivan's Crossing season 2 ending explained: What happened in the Shocking Diner Fire?

As a doctor, Dr. Lowe faces personal and professional problems, adding another layer to the season's already complicated story. While her role in Hotel is distinct from her previous character, Sevigny's performances remain consistent.

In an interview with Huffington Post, she mentioned why she might not be a part of Season 6 and spoke about not watching the fifth season as well.

As she states,

"In all honesty, I haven’t seen “American Horror Story.” I went to the premiere and I watched the pilot, but, you know, I think it’s like candy. It’s like pop. People love the visuals. [Ryan Murphy]’s kind of forward enough but not too forward, where people can embrace it in the middle of the country."

She further mentions,

"And I think, with “American Horror Story,” it’s such a huge ensemble that really my biggest problem with the show was that I wanted more to do. I wanted a bigger part."

American Horror Story is known for bringing back actors in new and different parts, and Sevigny too returns taking on new characters. Her performance in Asylum has been noted for its intensity and emotional complexity.

Also read: Fact check: Is Under Paris based on a true story?

Shelley's story intertwines with the broader narrative of Briarcliff's dark and eerie mysteries. Shelley’s character embodies the themes of horror, suffering, and human cruelty that define Asylum.

Also Read: Fact check: Is Cloud 9 from Superstore a real supermart?

While in Hotel, Alex's emotional journey and struggle with her family's trauma are highlighted in Sevigny's performance amid the eerie and dangerous happenings at the hotel.

Overall, Chloë Sevigny’s characters in AHS contribute depth and complexity to the narrative, making her roles memorable.