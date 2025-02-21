Who is Desiree Kolbek and what happened to her? Details about How I Escaped My Cult subject, explored 

Desiree Kolbek, raised in the Tony Alamo Christian Ministries cult, was eight years old when Tony Alamo declared her one of his six "spiritual wives," according to Kolbek in an interview with The Signal, August 1, 2020.

In 2010, Kolbek and five others filed lawsuits against Alamo and his 21st Century Holiness Tabernacle Church, alleging s*xual abuse, forced marriages as minors, and false imprisonment.

Desiree Kolbek escaped the cult at 15, as reported by The Sun on April 26, 2024, joining other survivors whose testimonies spurred FBI raids in 2008. Alamo, who died in prison in 2017, had nine underage wives, with Kolbek the youngest. She described being starved, beaten, and hospitalized during her ordeal while her mother remained in the church.

Desiree Kolbek told The Signal she confronts her past through therapy and purpose-driven goals, calling her journey "a whole other life." Available for streaming on Hulu, How I Escaped My Cult provides an unfiltered look at the long-term impact of these organizations and highlights the strength of those who have managed to break free.

“He did take me in with her to his bedroom”— Desiree Kolbek, describing the abuse she endured at the hands of Tony Alamo

Desiree Kolbek, a survivor of the Tony Alamo Christian Ministries, was forced into a spiritual marriage at the age of eight. Kolbek described a defining moment in her childhood, recalling:

“He did take me in with her to his bedroom,”- The Signal August 1, 2020

As per the Signal interview, Desiree Kolbek's doubts about her faith began when the abuse started. She recalled that at just eight years old, Tony Alamo manipulated her as a means of control over his other wives, warning them that he would "take her" if they failed to comply with his demands.

According to Kolbek, he eventually carried out that threat, bringing her into his bedroom along with another wife. She stated that he then placed his hands inside her shirt and pants:

“That was monumental. That was when I believe my faith in God really diminished.”

The legal case against Tony Alamo

Kolbek and several former members pursued a legal battle against Alamo and his church. In July 2009, a U.S. District Court in the Western District of Arkansas convicted Alamo on 10 counts of transporting minors across state lines for s*x, sentencing him to 175 years in prison as per The Signal, August 1, 2020.

In 2013, the court issued two civil lawsuit judgments exceeding $500 million against Alamo, his wife, Sharon Alamo, and the church's insurance provider. These lawsuits cited physical abuse, false imprisonment, and s*xual exploitation.

Surviving abuse and escaping the cult

Kolbek's experience in Alamo's cult was marked by extreme physical and psychological control. She attempted to escape at 13 but was forcibly returned and punished:

“I was starved for nine days. On the 11th day, I ended up in the hospital,” she recalled (The Signal, August 1, 2020).

She kept a diary as a means of coping, but when it was discovered, she was beaten and dragged by her hair, as noted in The Signal. In 2006, she escaped for good, at age 15, alongside other survivors like Amy Eddy, as per The Sun, April 26, 2024. Their testimonies, including that of an 11-year-old survivor who was rap*d on a bus, directly led to the FBI raid on Alamo's compound.

Alamo attempted to flee but was later captured in Oklahoma and indicted for his crimes, according to The Sun.

The role of Sharon Alamo and the church’s liability

Desiree Kolbek's case also held other individuals accountable beyond Tony Alamo. The court found Sharon Alamo, his wife, guilty of negligence for failing to protect minors under her supervision.

The 21st Century Holiness Tabernacle Church was liable for false imprisonment, as members were confined under armed guard as per the cases of Kolbek v. Twenty First Century Holiness Tabernacle Church, Inc., December 24, 2013. However, the court dismissed claims against Jeanne Estates Apartments, Inc., stating there was insufficient evidence linking the entity to Kolbek's abuse.

Testimonies that led to Alamo’s conviction

Desiree Kolbek was not alone in her experience. Survivors like Amy Eddy recalled their forced marriages and assaults:

“He put a ring on my finger and said we were now husband and wife. It wasn’t like I wanted to marry Tony. I just thought this is what God wants me to do."

Amy continues:

“I knew nothing about s*x. When he was rap*ng me, I was pushing him off, telling him it hurt. I was crying. All I kept thinking was, ‘When this is over I am just going to go play outside.’” - The Sun.

As survivors began sharing their stories in online forums, the FBI took notice, ultimately leading to Alamo's arrest in 2008 and his conviction in 2009. He died in prison in 2017 while serving his sentence, as reported by The Sun.

Life after the cult: Desiree Kolbek’s recovery

After leaving the cult, Desiree Kolbek attempted to rebuild her life. She married after gaining her freedom but later divorced and raised three children alone. She acknowledged that the financial restitution from the case had helped her break from her past, but recovery remains a lifelong challenge.

“It’s tough,” she said. “But, I’m at peace with a lot of the issues. It’s part of the growing process." (The Signal, August 1, 2020).

Despite her progress, she still struggled with family ties. Her mother remained a devoted follower of the church, and there was no relationship between them. The Freeform true-crime series How I Escaped My Cult on Hulu premiered on February 20, 2025, shedding light on the harrowing experiences of survivors who escaped abusive religious organizations.

Stay tuned for more updates.

