Who is HaHa Davis? Career explored in wake of comedian and actor's recent arrest

Well-known comedian HaHa Davis was recently taken into custody on May 23, 2025. Also known as Carlos “HaHa” Davis, charges of domestic violence were reportedly imposed on the artist, and he was transported to the Macomb County Jail, as stated by Hypefresh.

According to Comedy House, Davis has gained recognition over the years as Mr. Big Fella. His career started more than ten years ago, and he appeared in all the singles from the soundtrack of the album Coloring Book, released by Chance The Rapper.

Notably, the circumstances leading to Davis’ arrest are yet to be made official by the law enforcement authorities. Apart from this, the identity of the victim of domestic violence is yet to be revealed.

No Jumper @@nojumper Comedian HaHa Davis was arrested for domestic violence in Utica, Michigan, on Friday. He was held in Macomb County Jail with a $5,000 bond. Davis has since been released and is currently on tour.

However, an update shared by No Jumper through X on Monday, May 26, stated that he was being held on a bond of $5,000. In addition, the post confirmed that HaHa has already been released from prison and is now busy with his tour.

Meanwhile, Davis has also not addressed anything related to the latest legal issue through his social media handles or any other platforms.

HaHa Davis started his journey on social media: Career and other details explained

The Detroit, Michigan native became a popular face among the audience and famous personalities when he created hilarious videos in 2013. He shared the clips through platforms like Vine and Instagram, as stated in her biography on Improv.

HaHa Davis slowly expanded his fan base on social media, which contributed to the popularity of his catchphrase “Dis Finna be a breeze.” His first comic book, Beyond Me, was launched around five years ago with a clothing brand called Fellas.

In 2019, he told StockX magazine in an interview that he spent most of his childhood in Hickory and completed his further studies after arriving in Glenwood. He said that his comedy career was inspired by the Fox sitcom Martin and that he has continued watching it over the years. HaHa Davis also opened up about his style of comedy by saying:

“My style has never been about trying to be the funniest person on the internet. A lot of people aim towards being a funny person on the internet. I just aimed towards being myself and giving people something that they can use in everyday life. That’s why I got so big because I give people so many different things that they can choose from.”

Davis said in the same conversation that his inspiration also includes celebrities such as Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, and Kevin Hart. He is additionally known as the narrator for Carlos the Lion during Chance The Rapper’s Magnificent Coloring World Tour in 2016, as stated by Improv.

HaHa Davis even performed as a part of his Big Fellas of Comedy Tour, and the shows managed to pull big crowds. He even launched a project called D-Boy on the digital platform of Comedy Central in 2019, and the first episode of the same broke viewership records.

Other shows in his credits include Detroiters, along with a video game, NBA2k18. He even appeared on top of the Forbes magazine. In addition, HaHa Davis keeps in touch with everyone through Instagram, where he is active with 7 million followers and frequently shares photos and videos from different occasions.

