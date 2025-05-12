Married… with Children stands as one of the most iconic and controversial sitcoms of its time. Premiering on October 7, 1987, on FOX, it marked a significant departure from traditional family-oriented sitcoms.

Created by Michael G. Moye and Ron Leavitt, the series depicted the dysfunctional Bundy family: Al, a sarcastic shoe salesman; his lazy wife Peggy; their dim-witted daughter Kelly; and their wisecracking son Bud.

Despite its success, Married… with Children sparked intense controversy. One such event that significantly impacted the show's history was the decision to pull an episode before broadcast.

Originally intended for the third season, this episode was controversially removed by FOX and never aired. The episode "I'll see you in court" in Married… with Children was pulled off due to reported "bold content." The episode was reportedly said to have pushed the boundaries of television standards at the time.

Trending

The episode revolved around a s*x tape of the Bundys and their neighbors, which caused a stir with the network. FOX, concerned about the potential backlash from activists and advertisers, decided to pull the episode, making this incident one of the most notable in the show’s history.

The controversial episode of Married… with Children

Set to air in 1990 during the show's third season, the episode, I'll See You in Court sparked a significant debate. In the episode, after visiting a motel, Al and Peggy Bundy discover a s*x tape featuring their neighbors Steve and Marcy.

The discovery of this video sets off a legal battle when the motel owners film the Bundys and use the footage in court. The episode's comedic angle was based on the absurdity of Al and Peggy’s s*x tape, which was played repeatedly in court, much to the jury's annoyance.

Read More: Who did Cindyana Santangelo play in Married with Children? Actress dubbed the 'Latin Marilyn Monroe' passes away at 58

The backlash and FOX's response

According to a report by Collider published on May 9, 2025, the episode became the center of a heated debate following the public outcry led by former anti-obscenity activist Terry Rakolta. Rakolta, who had previously campaigned against Married… with Children for its explicit content, turned her attention to this particular episode.

Her efforts, which included writing letters to advertisers and appearing on national media platforms, intensified the scrutiny of the show. Rakolta’s protests, although widely criticized as an overreaction, garnered enough attention that FOX executives became concerned about the potential damage to the show’s reputation and relationships with advertisers.

In response to the outcry, FOX canceled the episode, citing concerns that its content was too explicit for broadcast television. The episode did not air in its original time slot, contributing further controversy surrounding the show.

Despite the reported controversy with the episode, Married...With Children continued to air for another 9 years, completing 11 seasons.

Also Read: Christina Applegate opens up about suffering from anorexia while shooting Married With Children

The Episode’s Unseen Legacy

Though the episode was pulled from airing, it was eventually released years later. In 2002, I'll See You in Court finally aired on FX and was also included in the DVD box set of the series.

Upon its re-release, the episode was noted for appearing "less provocative" in comparison to the much more bold content that aired on television in the years following its initial controversy.

Also Read: What is the controversy surrounding Netflix's Adolescence? Explained

More about Married… with Children

Married… with Children portrayed the dysfunctional Bundy family and its controversial humor, which was ahead of its time. Running from 1987 to 1997 over 11 seasons, the show established itself as FOX's first primetime series.

Often pushing conventional sitcom standards, the show—a product of Michael G. Moye and Ron Leavitt's creative vision—stood out for its raw and irreverent material. It distinguished itself as a raunchy family comedy that played on the concept of a father who was the total reverse of a conventional television dad.

A major draw of the series was the dynamic of the Bundy family. While his wife Peggy (Katey Sagal) was lazy and fixated on her looks, Al Bundy, played by Ed O'Neill, was a grumpy shoe salesman who loathed his life and family. Their children, Kelly (Christina Applegate) and Bud (David Faustino), were also flawed, adding to the comedy of the dysfunction.

Read More: Who is Ellen Pompeo married to? Kids ages explored as family makes red carpet appearance at Walk of Fame

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Married… with Children and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More