Who is Ellen Pompeo married to? Kids ages explored as family makes red carpet appearance at Walk of Fame

Ellen Pompeo was recently accompanied by her family, including her husband and three children, at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on April 29, 2025, where she was honored with a star, as per People magazine.

Ad

The Friends star has been married to Chris Ivery for over ten years and shares three children – Stella, Sienna, and Christopher. During the event, Ellen Pompeo expressed her love for all three kids and told everyone to say Sienna’s name, who could not attend the event for unknown reasons.

As per People magazine, the Law & Order star even referred to her other two children, as she stated in her speech:

Ad

Trending

“This doesn’t happen overnight, and it doesn’t happen easily. It takes a village. I love you, Stella. I love you, Eli.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Strong Medicine star also spoke about Shonda Rhimes, thanking the television producer for helping her adjust between work and responsibilities as a mother. According to E! News, Shonda also spoke about Ellen Pompeo’s character, Meredith Grey, from Grey’s Anatomy, saying that the actress has played her role perfectly and continued:

“For all the Meredith we see, for those of us who have the honor of knowing her, the person we see is Ellen and that is the most important role she can play. She’s at her best when she’s simply herself.”

Ad

Furthermore, the entire group grabbed a lot of attention at the event due to their outfits. E! News stated that Ellen Pompeo was seen in a salmon turtleneck top with a black midi skirt. Chris opted for a grey dress, adding a white T-shirt with a collar to complete the look.

Ellen Pompeo’s children: Family and other details explained

According to US Weekly, Ellen Pompeo’s first meeting with her husband, Chris Ivery, happened in 2003 at a grocery store in Los Angeles. The duo shared a close friendship for a few months and later began dating. Around three years later, they got engaged, followed by their marriage in 2007.

Ad

A few years before the marriage, Pompeo told the outlet during a conversation that she and Ivery have many things in common, including their hometown. The Coming Soon star further stated:

“You fall in love and you think he’s the guy right away. Right when you fall in love, you think he’s the guy. You don’t sort of fall into a relationship thinking it’s only going to be temporary.”

Ad

Ellen Pompeo’s eldest daughter, 15-year-old Stella, has developed an interest in medicine. People magazine stated that Stella has accompanied her mother on various occasions, including the Primetime Emmy Awards last year.

Ad

The Station 19 star’s second child, 10-year-old Sienna, was born through surrogacy, and Stella was not too excited when she welcomed Sienna. Pompeo recalled Stella’s reaction while speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in 2015 and said:

“After three months, she was like, ‘Is she leaving?’ I was like, ‘No, no, she’s going to live here.’ And she was like, ‘Oh, okay.’”

Ad

Ellen Pompeo became the mother of a son named Eli Christopher around nine years ago. Eli is eight years old and has displayed his dancing and singing skills in two social media posts shared by his mother.

Also known as Ellen Kathleen Pompeo, she was last seen in the Hulu series Good American Family. She portrayed Kristine Barnett, and the show focused on the theme of adoption.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More