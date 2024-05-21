Who is Holly Hunter? All about the new star of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, created by Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau, is an upcoming and original series for the Star Trek franchise on Paramount+. This series will be the fifth live-action series in the Star Trek universe.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is all set to be produced by CBS Studios, in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Production for the former is supposed to begin later this summer as revealed by TVLine.

This series is going to star Holly Hunter, who will be featured as the captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy. Holly Hunter is an American actress, who has starred in movies like The Piano (1993), and The Incredibles (2004)

As we delve deep into this article, let us know more about what’s to come in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy and also about Holly Hunter.

Who is Holly Hunter?

Holly Hunter in SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards 2017, Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation )

Holly Hunter is a 66-year-old American actress, who has starred in movies like Broadcast News (1987), Always(1989), The Big White (200), Strange Weather (2016), Harlan Country War (2000), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and many more,

She has also won major accolades throughout her career including two Primetime Emmy Awards, an Academy Award for Best Actress, and multiple Academy Award nominations.

In the upcoming series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, she is going to be seen in the lead role. As revealed by Variety, she will feature as the captain and chancellor of the Star Trek Academy, who will take over the new class of Starfleet cadets, as they learn to explore and traverse the galaxy in the 32nd century.

Co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau are pleased to have Holly in this upcoming project, in context to which they said -

"It feels like we’ve spent our entire lives watching Holly Hunter be a stone-cold genius. "To have her extraordinary authenticity, fearlessness, sense of humor, and across the board brilliance leading the charge on Starfleet Academy is a gift to all of us, and to the enduring legacy of Star Trek."

Everything we know so far Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

The story of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is going to be about students at the Starfleet Academy. The storyline is going to focus on higher education. We will see students dealing with academic achievement pressure, pain and suffering in their love lives. There will also be events of painful introspections as they go on a journey to become successful Starfleet officers.

Creator Landau talked to Variety about the future of Star Trek and said-

"These are kids who’ve never had a red alert before. They never had to operate a transporter or be in a phaser fight."

The set where this project will be shot is the largest so far for a Star Trek series. In the set, there will be an atrium of two stories, classrooms, a mess hall, an amphitheater, and a walkway surrounded by trees.

The new logline of this series reads as :

"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. "

It continues-

"Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself."

Production for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is supposed to start later this summer, but no premiere date has been revealed yet. More news is expected to arrive once production begins.