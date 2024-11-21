Who is the host for Wish List Games: Season 1? Details explored

Wish List Games: season 1, Amazon's new holiday game show premiered on November 20, 2024. Exclusively available on Prime Video, this series brings festive cheer as contestants play games to win items from their Amazon Wish Lists.

Each episode features three players competing in various challenges like Wish Splash, Ordering Gifts and Delivery Day. The final round, Wish Came First, allows all participants to walk away with exciting prizes. The total prize pool for the show is $25,000, making it a unique and interactive experience for audiences worldwide.

The hosts of the game show are Nick Cannon and Lele Pons. The series is intended to provide a variety of opportunities for everyone to win, as well as to provide entertainment and surprises. The game show's shoppable version is broadcast on the Amazon Live FAST Channel, which increases viewer engagement.

Trending

The show features festive themes and a lighthearted atmosphere. Wish List Games: season 1 is the newest addition to Amazon's holiday programming lineup,

All about the hosts of Wish List Games: season 1

Nick Cannon and Lele Pons serve as co-hosts of the game show. Cannon is an Emmy-nominated executive producer. He has a diverse career that includes acting, hosting and music. Moreover, he serves as the executive producer for this Amazon game show. His charismatic demeanor guarantees effortless interaction with both contestants and viewers.

Wish List Games welcomes Lele Pons, a globally recognized content creator, as a co-host. She contributes a lively element to the series with her comedic flair and extensive social media following. Pons is renowned for her capacity to establish a connection with audiences, rendering her an ideal candidate for this interactive and amusing production.

Also Read: What is Discovery's Game Changers all about? Everything to know

To describe the show and the hosts, The Amazon MGM Studio said:

"Amazon Wish List Games, a multi-episode holiday event, is produced by MGM Alternative. Content creator Lele Pons will join Emmy-nominated host Nick Cannon on this high-energy, half-hour game show where contestants play for the chance to win everything on their Amazon Wish Lists, totaling up to $25,000."

It also adds:

"It all builds to the final round, where one contestant plays to win a prize for everyone in the audience. Alycia Rossiter is showrunner and executive producer of Amazon Wish List Games along with Cannon who serves as Executive Producer. Sean Kelly, Steve Hughes, Jessie Binkow and Susan Janis-Mashayekhi are co-executive producers of the series."

Producer, director, genre, and production Details

The game show is classified as a game show and is intended for audiences aged seven and older. Tony McCuin is the director of the program, and Alycia Rossiter is the showrunner and producer.

MGM Alternative, a company renowned for its production of captivating television content, is the producer of the series.

Hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons, the game show combines festive cheer with opportunities for participants to win up to $25,000 worth of prizes. Watch the Wish List Games: season 1 on Prime Video starting Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback