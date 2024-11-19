Wish List Games TV Series (2024): Release date, where to watch, trailer and more

Wish List Games, aka "the game show only Amazon can deliver," is coming on the TV screens starting on Wednesday, November 20, only on Prime. Amazon's latest game show is a holiday special designed to make its contestants' dreams come true.

The gist is that anyone from the audience can be a contestant. Once picked, they can win the chance to turn their wish list on Amazon into reality by playing a rotating series of fun-filled games and challenges where they can earn thousands of dollars. The game show's official logline teases the new game show concept. It reads:

"High-energy game show where contestants from the audience compete in games for a chance to win their entire Amazon Wish List, up to $25,000. Culminates with one contestant playing to win a prize for the whole audience."

Trending

Nick Cannon will be the game show host of Wish List Games, where he's also the executive producer alongside showrunner Alycia Rossiter.

When will the Wish List Games TV series release?

Amazon's holiday game show is set to launch on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, and it will feature a total of five episodes, with each lasting around 30 minutes. All five episodes are expected to drop at once on the scheduled release date.

Where to watch Wish List Games

As the game show is an Amazon special event, it will drop on Prime Video on the scheduled release date. The game show will also feature a shoppable version, which will air via the Amazon Live FAST Channel starting on Wednesday, November 20. A new episode of the shoppable version is set to air every Wednesday at 7:00 pm ET.

There will also be encore replays of the Wish List Games shoppable version throughout the weekend, where customers can watch the show and shop at the same time.

Is there a trailer for the Wish List Games TV series?

Prime Video released the official teaser trailer of the new Amazon game series on November 13, 2024, on their YouTube channel. The sneak peek at the game show starts with the audience shouting, "Clear your list!"

The trailer also sees several contestants playing various games, from "Tower of Treasure" to "Wish Splash" and "Delivery Day." Contestants try their hands at winning their Amazon wish list, bringing excitement, suspense, and elation to the games.

The trailer's narration also gave some context about the show, which can be heard saying:

"This Thanksgiving, just in time for Black Friday, Nick and Lele help contestants clear items off their Amazon wish lists and fulfill dreams."

Who will be hosting Wish List Games?

Emmy-nominated show host Nick Cannon will be the game master of Amazon's new game show. He's a familiar face when it comes to hosting TV shows. He can be seen in his own The Nick Cannon Show as well as other game shows and competitions like America's Got Talent, Lip Sync Battle Shorties, Wild 'n Out, and The Masked Singer.

Joining Cannon onstage to cheer on the contestants is American-Venezuelan content creator and actress Lele Pons. It won't be Pons' first hosting gig, as she also hosted the Mexican version of The Voice and co-hosted the 2018 Teen Choice Awards with Cannon.

Nick Cannon is also serving as the show's executive producer alongside Alycia Rossiter, who is the showrunner. Jessie Binkow, Susan Janis-Mashayekhi, Steve Hughes, and Sean Kelly are also co-executive producers of the latest Amazon game series.

Catch the Wish List Games on Prime Video starting on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback