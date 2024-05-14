Jeopardy! on its way to Amazon Prime Video with a big twist, marks first major spinoff in streaming era

The famous American game show Jeopardy!, which has continued to woo fans across the world for many, many years in the network television arena, is now coming to Amazon Prime Video in the form of a new spinoff, titled Pop Culture Jeopardy!. This will also be the first time the show is coming to a major streaming platform.

As some of the more ardent fans of the show may remember, the show previously did come to the streaming world with a sports-themed version, an interesting but short-lived variation of the game show that streamed on Crackle (owned by Sony) almost ten years ago. But this marks the first major streaming era adaptation, which is also funded by one of the major platforms in the current age.

The news was announced by Amazon on Amazon’s inaugural upfront presentation in New York, which gave updates about several other big titles, from The Boys season 4 to Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! will be its "own cultural moment"

The new rendition of the game show, which will come to streaming on Amazon Prime Video, will see a radical shift from the existing norms of the game show. For one, it will be the first of its kind to stream exclusively online.

And it will also be a "cultural moment" of its own, as per Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Original content and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios, who discussed the show in detail in the upfront presentation in New York.

Anderson said:

"Pop Culture Jeopardy is its own cultural moment, marking the first time the iconic franchise will premiere exclusively on a streaming service...With a team-based approach and pop-culture focus, our global Prime Video customers will exclusively experience this innovative spin on the show while testing their knowledge on topics that both define and transcend generations."

Suzanne Prete, president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, further added to this:

"We couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate with our partners at Amazon to make Prime Video the home for our new spinoff series...With Michael Davies at the helm, [the new version of the game show] is going to be a nail biter for game show enthusiasts who can expect to see teams competing at the highest level of Jeopardy! combined with a fresh twist of pop culture Olympics for the mind…it’s going to be a must-watch for long-time viewers and new fans alike."

As the veteran fans of the iconic game show already know, the long-running show has had many attempts at spinoffs in the past, including a rock and roll-themed one on VH1 and Jep!, a children's version that appeared on Game Show Network from 1998 to 2000.

Yet, these past years have not seen any streaming platform try to adapt the show despite its global popularity. But Amazon Prime Video may as well have started a movement that can spread to other game shows as well.

Meanwhile, the regular Jeopardy! continues to rule network television, still holding high ratings and viewership. This hints at a successful endeavor for Amazon Prime Video.

More details about Pop Culture Jeopardy! are expected soon.