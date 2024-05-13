Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, May 13, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, May 13, 2024, kickstarting another fascinating week in the 40th season of the show. This week, too, will begin with a new contestant trying to defend their streak. By now, it is fair to say that the 40th season has more or less made up for the initial slow start with a series of exciting games spread throughout the past few weeks. Now, participants are awaiting an exceptional contestant.

In the upcoming round of Jeopardy!, freshly crowned champion Will Stewart, a political organizer originally from Nashville, Tennessee, will face off against Michael Richter, an elections worker from Portland, Oregon, and Joyce Yang, a data analyst from Germantown, Maryland. Will Stewart had a fantastic start to his campaign on Friday, bagging an impressive $25,601 on his very first game. This hints at an exciting campaign ahead for the new contestant, and fans will be hoping that they witness a great run.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It began airing in the early 1960s, and it has since then continued to evolve drastically to become a global and cultural phenomenon. The game show is currently in its 40th season, but its popularity is still on an upward curve. This is primarily because of the show's offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have become a part of the show's identity. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a crucial part in this growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! remains one of its defining aspects. This is because the final round of the game show allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the show. However, as this can still be a complex process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below. Scroll on.

May 13, 2024, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Films made outside the U.S. in the ’50s like “Three Coins in the Fountain” & “Quo Vadis” led to an era dubbed “Hollywood on” this river."

This question is from the category "Cinema History." This is an interesting topic, and despite its relevance, is quite rare. Fans and contestants should have a good time solving this one.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution and they figure out the question, adding an extra dynamic layer to the show.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, May 13, 2024

The clue and solution to this upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Cinecittà Studios in Rome was used in the studio era for several major American films. It was coined "Hollywood on the Tiber" by TIME Magazine due to this.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, May 13, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are Will Stewart, a political organizer originally from Nashville, Tennessee, Michael Richter, an elections worker from Portland, Oregon, and Joyce Yang, a data analyst from Germantown, Maryland.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of the game show.

