Who is Hunter Hill and where is he now? Details about Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing subject, explored

Hunter Hill is a stand-up comic and social media content creator who worked as the editor for Piper Rockelle's YouTube channel. Hunter initially started making appearances in Piper's YouTube videos as her elder brother.

Ad

However, Hunter Hill moved in with Piper and her mother, Tiffany Smith, after they shifted to L.A. in 2017. Hill worked full-time in filming and editing videos for Piper Rockelle and a group of young content creators known as The Squad.

It was in January 2022 when the parents of 11 squad members filed a lawsuit against Tiffany Smith. She was accused of physical and emotional abuse. The lawsuit was settled in October 2024, with Tiffany Smith paying $1.85 million to 11 squad members.

Ad

Trending

Following the controversy, Hunter began posting more frequently on his individual YouTube channel. Hunter Hill is currently based in Los Angeles, California.

He is the subject of Netflix's Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing. The docuseries was released on April 9, 2025.

What is the story of Hunter Hill?

Hunter Hill started as a comic and eventually moved to creating videos (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Hunter Hill is a native of Wyoming who moved to Los Angeles at the age of 19. Hill initially started as a comic and met Piper Rockelle and Tiffany Smith at a conference, as reported by People.

Ad

Reportedly, Hunter Hill started making appearances in Piper Rockelle's videos as her elder brother. Hill began participating with Piper in making Shaving Cream and Ramen Noodle Bath Challenge videos.

Hunter began editing and filming Piper Rockelle's YouTube content (Image via Pexels)

However, Hunter's primary work involved shooting and editing all of Piper's content for Youtube, as reported by People. It was in 2017 when Piper Rockelle and Tiffany Smith moved to Los Angeles.

Ad

This was when Hunter Hill moved in with them and started living at their residence. Reportedly, Hunter Hill and Piper Rockelle shared a romantic relationship offscreen.

The legal lawsuit against Tiffany Smith

Piper Rockelle was earning half a million dollars every month on YouTube (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Tudum, Piper Rockelle, with her million followers, was generating half a million dollars every single month from multiple income sources.

Ad

It was in 2018 when Piper Rockelle, along with a group of teen creators, started a group named The Squad.

All of the members had their content channels and would collaborate to create videos, promoting each other's content.

As per Tudum, the primary members of The Squad included Gavin Magnus, Sophie Gerfi, Hayden Haas, Sawyer Sharbino, Corinne Joy, Claire RockSmith, Jentzen Ramirez, and Symonne Harrison.

Tiffany and Hunter exposed the Squad members to exhausting filming schedules (Image via Pexels)

Eventually, creators from The Squad moved in with Piper and Tiffany at their residence. As per NBC News, from 2017 to 2020, the young creators were exposed to an extremely exhausting routine.

Ad

Reportedly, Hunter Hill, along with Tiffany Smith, forced the children to work more than 12 hours every day, without food, breaks, or even schooling

The group had to produce approximately 15 videos every day. They didn't receive any additional compensation for their work, as reported by People.

It was in April 2020 when the parents of former members of The Squad contacted the LAPD, the FBI, the Department of Children and Family Services, and the Division of Labor Standards Enforcement.

Ad

By September 2021, they got in touch with legal attorneys to file a case against Tiffany Smith. As per People, it was in January 2021 when 11 members of The Squad filed a legal lawsuit against Tiffany Smith.

She was convicted of abusing the children, both mentally and physically.

Tiffany Smith paid a sum of $ 1.85 million to 11 squad members after the lawsuit came to a settlement (Image via Pexels)

It was in October 2024 when the legal lawsuit came to a settlement. Tiffany Smith had to pay a sum of $1.85 million to each of the Squad members.

Ad

As per people, Piper Rockelle's YouTube channel lost between $ 4.2 million to $ 7.5 million following the controversy.

As of April 2025, Piper Rockelle had made appearances in multiple videos on Hunter Hill's YouTube channel. Currently based in Los Angeles, California, Hunter also creates short-form content on Instagram and YouTube.

Check out our other articles to learn more details about Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saurav Saha I am a content writer, working in fitness and pop culture for the past four years. I have worked as a content manager for sports coaches and dieticians, presenting their wide spheres of information in communicative language.



This is primarily what I focus on in my writing. I turn diverse and complex areas of information in the world of health and fitness and turn them into crisp easy-to-read articles.



The sea of information on the internet for every single thing sometimes makes it overwhelming for a reader to choose what to take and what not. I wish to change that. No more of those lengthy articles that make you yawn.



Get exactly what you need. Fewer words can convey a lot of things. I wish to do that. Know More