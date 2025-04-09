What did Tiffany Smith do? Details explored ahead of Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing

Tiffany Smith, mother of YouTuber Piper Rockelle, is back in the spotlight following the upcoming release of Netflix’s investigative docuseries Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, set to premiere on April 9, 2025.

The three-part series investigates allegations from former child content creators who were once part of Rockelle’s online collaborator group, known as The Squad.

Many of these creators lived and filmed with Smith and Rockelle between 2017 and 2020. They accused Tiffany Smith of creating an abusive and manipulative environment during their time producing content for Piper’s YouTube channel.

As reported by People on October 11, 2024, 11 minors filed a civil lawsuit in January 2022, accusing Tiffany Smith of subjecting them to emotional, verbal, physical, and s*xual misconduct. Smith denied all allegations, and she reached a $1.85 million settlement in October 2024 without admitting liability.

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing examines these allegations using personal testimonies and previously recorded material.

Disclaimer: The following section contains descriptions of allegations that may be disturbing. Reader's discretion is advised.

The lawsuit accused Tiffany Smith of inappropriate touching, s*xualized comments, and urging teens to act provocatively during content shoots

Tiffany Smith served as both the mother and manager of YouTube personality Piper Rockelle, and was accused of fostering an abusive environment behind the scenes of her daughter’s content empire, as explored in Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing.

In January 2022, a group of 11 teenage content creators initiated a civil lawsuit against Tiffany Smith. According to a People report dated October 11, 2024, the plaintiffs described an environment where Tiffany Smith would direct the kids on how to hug, touch, and pose, often inappropriately. One person claimed in the docuseries voiceover as old footage played that Smith told them repeatedly:

“S*x sells. Make it s*xy.”

Graphic and disturbing allegations

Tiffany Smith, mother and manager of YouTuber Piper Rockelle, was named in a civil lawsuit filed in January 2022. As reported across multiple outlets, the lawsuit outlined claims that Smith directed the young participants in ways they said were uncomfortable, including how they interacted on and off camera.

The plaintiffs also alleged they were exposed to verbal comments and behaviour they found inappropriate. In another instance detailed in the filing, Smith was accused of sending personal garments belonging to her daughter to an individual outside the group.

“Old men like to smell this stuff,” Smith explained, as per the court filing.

Some plaintiffs also alleged that they were unknowingly fed hemp brownies and chased around while Smith shouted obscene, graphic phrases. As reported by E! News on October 11, 2024, multiple Squad members claimed they were pressured to engage in suggestive or romantic scenarios on camera, even when uncomfortable or underage.

Fallout and settlement

The plaintiffs alleged that after leaving, Smith tried to sabotage their YouTube careers by tanking views and striking their videos. In October 2024, Smith reached a $1.85 million settlement with the plaintiffs. As per People, the case was closed without admission of guilt.

“We made the decision to put this behind us because… prolonged litigation would be even more harmful,” Smith said.

Now, Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing explores how unchecked power, fame, and money created an environment where child creators say they were exploited and how someone like Tiffany Smith was allowed to run it unchecked.

