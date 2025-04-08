Where is Piper Rockelle now? Details explored ahead of Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing

Netflix is gearing up to drop Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing on April 9, 2025, bringing Piper Rockelle back into the spotlight. She’s 17 now, but her internet journey started early. She was just eight when she began posting YouTube videos. Back then, it was all about pranks, crush content, and high-energy challenges.

Her mom, Tiffany Smith, was heavily involved from the start, managing Piper and introducing a rotating cast of fellow young creators who became known as The Squad.

Things took a sharp turn in January 2022. Eleven former members of The Squad brought legal action against Smith, alleging misconduct and exploitation. According to People (October 11, 2024), the legal battle ended in a $1.85 million settlement with Smith not officially admitting guilt.

These days, Piper isn’t posting as often on YouTube. Her uploads slowed down after December 2024. However, she’s still active on TikTok and Instagram, where fans have noticed her spending time with a creator named Capri.

That has sparked some dating rumours, though nothing has been confirmed.

Piper Rockelle is currently based in Hollywood, California, where she remains visibly active on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Although her YouTube uploads became sporadic in late 2024, she recently returned with a livestream titled Piper Rockelle Goes Prom Dress Shopping! on April 6, 2025, indicating continued engagement with her audience.

Alongside her content, Piper Rockelle has been the subject of ongoing public scrutiny due to the release of the Netflix docuseries Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing. The series explores the alleged misconduct involving her mother and former collaborators.

The three-part documentary, premiering April 9, 2025, centres on the influencer’s early rise and the group known as The Squad. It was a collective of tween content creators who regularly appeared in her videos.

The series investigates the 2022 lawsuit filed by 11 former members of The Squad, who accused Piper Rockelle’s mother, Tiffany Smith, of emotional, physical, and s*xual abuse. They also alleged financial exploitation during their time working on Piper's YouTube content.

The 2022 lawsuit and settlement

According to a People report dated October 11, 2024, the lawsuit was settled for $1.85 million, with no admission of liability. The plaintiffs, most of whom were underage during the alleged incidents, stated:

“That they had been frequently subjected to an emotionally, physically and sometimes s*xually abusive environment perpetrated by Ms. Smith on and off set during filming sessions”

The complaint also stated that they had invested time and effort into Piper’s channel “without any compensation.”

Further allegations described a toxic working environment where Smith used characters like her pet cat to make inappropriate comments. She allegedly forced underage cast members into suggestive content and discouraged parents from interfering. In the docuseries, one mother says:

“We were supposed to protect them and we didn’t.”

Another claim stated that Smith reportedly instructed a minor to say she was “perfect” when questioned by child protection officers, as per The Sun report dated April 8, 2025.

Additionally, the Netflix Tudum article dated April 8, 2025, explains how the lawsuit exposed gaps in legal protections for children in non-traditional entertainment environments. California later introduced laws mandating trust funds for child influencers. These laws provide financial security for minors working in digital spaces.

Current whereabouts and public presence

Piper Rockelle has recently been seen in several TikTok and Instagram posts with a content creator named Capri. Despite past controversies, Piper Rockelle has continued to maintain a digital presence.

Her Instagram account features recent reels and updates, and her YouTube channel still draws attention, especially from younger audiences.

She has faced criticism for some of her content collaborations, including a visit to TikTok’s Bop House. In response, she stated in a People report dated February 26, 2025:

“No matter what we do as humans we will get judged… Social media is supposed to be entertainment.”

As Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing airs, interest in Piper Rockelle is expected to increase. Viewers can revisit her journey and analyze her role within the larger kidfluencer landscape. Many are also waiting to see if she chooses to address these discussions after turning 18.

