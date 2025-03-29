Who is Imogen Faith Reid? All about the actress playing Natalia Grace in Good American Family 

Imogen Faith Reid is a British actress born on May 18, 1997. She stars as Natalia Grace in Hulu’s Good American Family, which is a fictionalized take on the latter’s real-life adoption story. Reid, who is 4 feet 3 inches tall and has dwarfism like her character, has gained attention for her portrayal of the complex role. However, their conditions are different.

Ad

Before landing her lead role, Imogen Faith Reid worked as a body double in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The Witcher season 3. Good American Family marks a breakthrough in her career.

Early life and background of Good American Family actor Imogen Faith Reid

Imogen Faith Reid was diagnosed with dwarfism at a young age, and it has influenced her life moving forward. Her similarity to Natalia Grace has helped her in approaching the role.

Ad

Trending

According to Hollywood Life, she trained at the Miskin Theatre at North Kent College, where she perfected her acting prowess before delving into film and television work. As per Deadline, Reid first established her career by performing in regional theatre productions throughout the UK.

"Good American Family" Screening - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Before her starring role in Good American Family, Reid was mainly occupied as a body double and stand-in for film and television productions. She worked on some high-profile productions like The One and Only Ivan, The Third Day, and The Rings of Power. These experiences gave her good industry knowledge and sharpened her acting skills.

Ad

Role in Good American Family

Reid's transition into becoming Natalia Grace started as a self-tape audition she did not believe would amount to a part.

“I saw the self-tape [request] through my agent and I thought, ‘Well, I’m not going to get that. But whoever gets it—slay,’” Reid revealed in an interview with Gold Derby.

Ad

Following four callbacks, she landed the part, referring to it as one of the greatest moments in her career. Reid did extensive research on the story of Natalia Grace to prepare for the role.

“When researching the story, I was so fascinated by it. As a little person, I just felt like I know what it’s like to be judged in everyday life and going through those daily struggles of being small. I thought, ‘Yeah, I can take this on.’ And I did!” she said.

Ad

"Good American Family" Screening - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Her interpretation delves into the manipulative tendencies of Natalia's character as well as her inner turmoil regarding abandonment.

Ad

“As Natalia, my version is very manipulative and always one step ahead... But I do prefer Natalia's point of view because it was so heartbreaking,” Reid said.

Reception and impact

Good American Family has created quite a stir since its premiere on March 19, 2025. The series fictionalizes the real-life events of Natalia Grace's adoption and ensuing claims made by her adoptive parents, Kristine and Michael Barnett. Those claims encompass accusations that Natalia tried to kill them, and that they suspected she was an adult person disguising herself as a child.

Ad

Critics have given the series mixed reviews. USA Today stated that the chaotic structure and careless treatment of this sensitive narrative render Family an uncomfortable and bleak viewing experience. However, they acknowledged that "Reid is a multifaceted discovery."

Roger Ebert's website observed that "Reid is particularly effective" in portraying Natalia and highlighted how she brings depth to a complex character.

The Hollywood Reporter noted how Reid demonstrates "tremendous range" while navigating various challenges throughout her performance.

Ad

Viewers can stream Good American Family on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback