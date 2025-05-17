Who was Janessa Touchet ? Tributes pour in as Cincinnati Ballet performer passes away

Former principal dancer at Cincinnati Ballet, Janessa Touchet, recently passed away at the age of 43. The specifics of her demise aren't known at the time. The professional ballet company took to Instagram on May 16, 2025, to pay a tribute to the late ballet performer.

The former ballet principal featured in Dance Spirit, Pointe Magazine. The Benois de la Danse nominee information page mentions that Janessa Touchet belonged to New Orleans, Louisiana. The late performer graduated from Grace King High School.

Janessa Touchet trained at several top ballet schools, including the Pacific Northwest Ballet, Royal Danish Ballet, Giacobbe Academy of Dance, and Hartford Ballet. From 1989 to 2000, she performed with the Delta Festival Ballet under Joseph Giacobbe.

In 2000, she won awards from the National Foundation for Advancement in the Arts and the New Orleans Overture to the Cultural Season. She also reached the semi-finals of the 2002 International Ballet Competition in Jackson.

Trending

In the summer of 2005, Touchet was chosen to perform as a soloist with Opera Theatre of St. Louis by Victoria Morgan. Morgan is the artistic director of Cincinnati Ballet. Lanessa Touchert's performance at the Opera Theatre was followed by her performance at the International Ballet Festival of Miami. She performed Victoria Morgan's A Midsummer's Nights Dream pas de deux at the festival.

Moreover, Touchet became a senior soloist with Cincinnati Ballet in 2006 and was promoted to principal dancer for the 2006-2007 season. The late ballet performer entered the finals of an International Ballet Competition in Jackson in 2006. She also became one of the only Americans to be nominated for the prestigious Benois de la Danse prize in 2006.

Cincinnati Ballet's artistic director among those paying tribute to Janessa Touchet

Cincinnati Ballet's artistic director for 25 years, Victoria Morgan, penned a heartfelt note as a tribute to Janessa Touchet's life. The tribute was accompanied by multiple photos of the late ballet dancer's performances.

Morgan mentioned that her heart sank when she heard the news of Touchet's passing, as she was her "muse for well over a decade", the "leading light" in all her major choreographic works. Victoria Morgan cited a few of her muse's performances like Romeo and Juliet, King Arthur’s Camelot, Nutcracker’s Sugar Plum, and Cinderella, among countless one-acts that Touchet had starred in.

Recalling her charm as a ballet performer, Victoria Morgan mentioned:

"She (Touchet) seemed to grasp the idea of the steps before I could even finish demonstrating them. Her musicality was impeccable. She felt the music way beyond counting it and always found a way to bring the steps to life with that glorious union of music, heart, and technical rigor."

The Cincinnati Ballet's artistic director also confessed how there were times that she found herself in tears from the wonder of watching Janessa Touchet. Morgan added that the late ballet performer had the power to carry her and 2500 audience members "into a sublime place of pure innocence, joy, seduction, tragedy, and humor."

Commenting on coming to terms with Janessa Touchet's demise, Victoria Morgan wrote:

"I can’t believe I won’t see her again. She will be deeply felt and missed by all who shared special moments with her, both onstage and off. A one-of-a-kind, beauty-queen ballerina. My dear Janessa.”

Additionally, Oğulcan Borova, former Ballet Master at Cincinnati Ballet, posted a photo from his and Touchet's performance, writing:

"Rest in peace Janessa Touchet. You were a very special person. It was always so powerful dancing with you my friend! ❤️🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼"

A lot of ballet professionals who looked up to Touchet offered their tributes under Cincinnati Ballet's ode to the former principal dancer. People who had the chance to see her perform commented in her memory as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More