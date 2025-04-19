7 best guest performances from Severance

Severance quickly became an entertainment sensation by accurately exploring viewers' stress about work-life balance and corporate control.

While screenwriter Dan Erickson's heavy satirical vision wins primarily through its engaging main cast, the series's guest performances play a vital role in establishing its uniquely unsettling atmosphere and deepening the suspicious world of Lumon Industries.

These mindfully selected guest stars help develop the show's tone and expand its complex and disturbing universe, offering viewers more pieces to the series' signature disorientation puzzle.

Each guest's appearance adds more layers to the disturbing Lumon creation, providing just enough information to add fuel to various theories of fans without giving away too much.

From unpredictable character performers to perfectly cast popular faces, these guest cameos display how thoughtful casting decisions elevate the series beyond its core storylines.

Through nuanced acting choices and limited screen time, these performers helped make Severance one of television's most unsettling yet engaging workplace dramas.

Several guest stars, from Merritt Wever to Keanu Reeves to Gwendoline Christie, added value to the show and made Severance memorable.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the writer.

Merritt Wever, Sarah Sherman, and 5 other best guest performances from Severance

1) Mr. Drummond

A still frame from the series (Image via Youtube/@Apple TV)

The most engaging fact bout Severance is that the more monotonous a character appears, the more engaging yet unsettling they likely turn out to be. Mr Drummond (portrayed by Ólafur Darri Ólafsson) is one of those characters in the series.

He was introduced in the second season, and Drummond is not just a boss. He was introduced in the season 2 premiere. Drummond isn't a boss or a dictator; he's something worse.

Mr Drummond is a bureaucratic force who suggests that Lumon's growth and control do not just stop at the limited, sinister actions but extend them beyond the viewers' comprehension.

Drummond is unsettling not because of what he does but because of what he displays: a system so deeply rooted in control that even its intermediaries feel like static forces.

2) Gretchen George

Severance is obsessed with characters who cannot be controlled, can't have raw emotions, and unfinished fragments of histories that slip through the cracks. Gretchen George (portrayed by Merritt Wever ) is one such character.

She makes her cameo in season 2 as an outsider. However, her interactions suggest something more significant is growing beneath the surface, unlike other Severance characters who either dominate or suffer under Lumon's regime.

Gretchen exists somewhere between; she is a rare presence that displays the whole picture. She is also in a dilemma about whether she should intervene or let the corporation collapse under its own weight.

3) Voice of a Stop-Motion Water Tower

Sarah Sherman at the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Image via Instagram/@sarahsquirm)

If Severance has taught viewers anything, nothing in this world can be taken at face value, especially not any voice, stop-motion water tower voiced by Sarah Sherman. This strange moment stands out even in an already surreal session.

The water tower sequence creates an annoying tonal shift that feels absurdly funny and important to the show's complex reality.

Sarah Sherman's cameo through her voice reflects the series' unhinged sensibility. Her voice feels out of place, but in the best way possible, as it validates Lumon's unsettling world.

4) Voice of an Animated Lumon Building

Keanu Reeves at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Image via Youtube/@ The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

The most unexpected yet significant guest performance from Severance was Keanu Reeves's performance as the voice of an Animated Lumon Building. From the moment viewers hear it, something about the show's truth shifts amongst the viewers.

From the moment viewers hear it, something about the show's reality tilts. They immediately realize that they are being manipulated and that whatever this moment represents is not as simple as it seems.

This keeps viewers speculating whether it is propaganda, a training video, or the characters' actual reality.

Keanu Reeves's voice validates the viewers' speculation and looming fear, regardless of how playful it sounds.

5) Lorne

A still from the trailer of the series (Image via Youtube/@AppleTV)

Lorne's (portrayed by Gwendoline Christie) presence in Severance feels destined and Unworkable. Destined because in a series so rooted in power structures and the silent menace of the corporate regime, someone like her was bound to show up.

It is unworkable because Christie has a surreal quality that makes her feel like she doesn't belong in any real world, let alone the extravagant, suffocating world of Lumon corporation.

When she appears in the sixth episode, her presence shakes the careful balance of intimidation and submission that defines the Severance ecosystem.

6) Cecily

A still frame from the series (Image via Instagram/@sandragbernhard)

Cecily is the kind of character Severance presented best, the seemingly extra in the series who opens up entirely new dimensions of the Lumon world in just a few moments of screen time.

Portrayed by Sandra Bernhard, Cecily isn't a high-ranking executive or a shadowy presence. Instead, she's something even more unsettling.

It's more like someone outside of Lumon's world, but still feels like she's part of its regime. Whether she's an undercover informant, a former insider to the firm, or something surreal, her presence suggests that Lumon's influence extends further than the viewers realize, showing presence in places no one expected.

In Severance, where every interaction is covered with tension and subtext, Bernhard's Cecily brings an element of uncertainty. She's the first person in the room to call out the wrong in a situation, but she also feels like she knows something no one else does.

Whether she's a silent player in Lumon's game or someone who gets the system well enough to manipulate it, Cecily's presence forces the audience to ask an essential Severance question: Who is taking control of this system?

7) Hampton

A still frame of James Le Gros in the movie Good One (Image via Youtube/@ IGN Movie Trailers )

Hampton (portrayed by James LeGros) is the kind of character Severance has introduced accurately. He is a man who seems to have always been present, existing in shadow until the moment the show decides to make the viewers notice him.

Hampton slides into Severance's world so naturally that it feels like he's been lurking in the background for a long time, another piece of the unseen factor that keeps Lumon going.

But unlike the more overtly cunning figures in the company's hierarchy, Hampton's sinister acts are casual and almost friendly, like the type of person who would tell you how the system works while equally ensuring you never escape it.

James LeGros makes his work in the series look effortless and real. But it also gets the viewers hooked on his next move during every moment in the series.

These were some of the best guest performances in Severance. In the comment section, let us know which other guest performers in the world of Lumon in Severance intrigued you the most.

