Who is Ólafur Darri Ólafsson? Meet the actor who plays Mr. Drummond in Severance season 2

The highly anticipated Severance season 2 debuted on January 17, 2025, on Apple TV+ and aired its season finale on March 21, 2025. Created by Dan Erickson, the dystopian workplace thriller features Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, and John Turturro in lead roles. They play the severed employees of Lumon Industries, whose lives are destroyed by the company's sinister activities.

The Icelandic actor Ólafur Darri Ólafsson also stars in the series as Lumon's intimidating security chief, who keeps a close watch on Mark S. to ensure he completes the Cold Harbor file.

The official synopsis of Severance season 2, as per Apple TV, reads:

"Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

A look into Ólafur Darri Ólafsson's role in Severance

Drummond and Natalie as seen in Severance season 2 (Image via Instagram/@sydneycolealexander)

In Severance season 2, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson plays Lumon's menacing security chief Mr. Drummond. He works closely with Helena and Natalie to oversee the company's operations related to the severed floor.

He conducts Milchick's first performance review in episode 5, and criticizes him for using "big words" while talking, which cuts Milchick deeply. He also slams the manager for giving the MDR team too much leeway instead of "tightening the leash" on them. In episode 9, Milchick stands up to him by telling him to "eat feculence."

Drummond closely follows Mark's progress on the Cold Harbor file, which he calls "one of the greatest moments in the history of the planet." His outie's wife Gemma's fate is tied to the file, with Lumon planning to kill her after its completion.

In the Severance season 2 finale, he and Lorne (head of the Mammalians Nurturable department) prepare to sacrifice the goat Emile and entomb it alongside Gemma.

According to Lumon, goats help usher the deceased to Kier Eagan, the company's founder, in the afterlife. However, they are interrupted by Mark trying to enter the export hall in the opposite room.

Drummond charges at Mark, pummels him to the ground, and almost strangles him to death. But Lorne intervenes by holding Drummond at gunpoint, demanding that he stop the senseless killing.

The two get into a brutal, bloody fight that ends with Lorne pointing her gun at Drummond.

She is stopped by Mark, who takes him hostage to get access to the elevator that will take him to the testing floor where Gemma is trapped. Once the two men step inside the elevator, Mark switches to his outie and accidentally pulls the trigger, killing Drummond in the process.

Everything to know about Ólafur Darri Ólafsson's acting career

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as seen during the premiere of Mortal Kombat in 2021 (Image via Instagram/@olafurdarriolafsson)

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson was born on March 3, 1973, in Connecticut to Icelandic parents who were visiting the United States. His family returned to Iceland when he was four, and he grew up in the capital city of Reykjavík. Ólafur holds both Icelandic and American citizenship.

Before Severance season 2, he acted alongside Ben Stiller and Adam Scott in the 2013 comedy-drama film, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty. Ólafur has been a part of popular Hollywood films like Zoolander 2, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Murder Mystery, The BFG, and The Spy Who Dumped Me, among others.

The 52-year-old actor has also dubbed for the Icelandic version of animated films like Kung Fu Panda, Lilo & Stitch, Brother Bear, and Ice Age. Some of the Icelandic films he has starred in are 101 Reykjavík, Beowulf & Grendel, Operation Napoleon, Stormland, Let Me Fall, and The Deep.

Ólafur gained widespread recognition for playing Seyðisfjörður's chief of police, Andri Ólafsson, in the Icelandic mystery drama series Trapped from 2015 to 2021. His other television credits include the political drama The Minister, the comedy series Vegferð, and the sitcom Fangavaktin.

Moreover, he has also appeared in American shows like Lady Dynamite, The Tourist, NOS4A2, Emerald City, and the Norwegian disaster series La Palma.

All episodes of Severance season 2 are available to stream on Apple TV+.

