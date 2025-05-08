Who was Jason Aymami and what happened to him? Details explored ahead of 20/20 on ABC 

Jason Aymami became a key figure in one of Tennessee’s most tragic and perplexing murder cases. In 2004, he lived in a Knoxville apartment with 21-year-old Johnia Berry, who was pursuing graduate studies at the University of Tennessee. On December 6, he awoke to horrifying screams and encountered an intruder.

Aymami was stabbed in the chest but managed to escape, running to a nearby convenience store to call for help. Meanwhile, Johnia was fatally wounded and collapsed after desperately knocking on neighbours’ doors.

Initially, Aymami was viewed with suspicion. His less severe injuries and shifting statements raised questions, though DNA later cleared him when a third unidentified profile emerged from the crime scene.

After enduring intense scrutiny and rumours, Aymami eventually returned to his family in Colorado to rebuild his life. His experience and role will be revisited in 20/20 on ABC, which is set to air on May 9, 2025, revisiting the chilling case and its impact.

Jason Aymami fled nearly a mile to a gas station, where a clerk called 911

On December 6, 2004, Jason Aymami found himself at the center of a terrifying ordeal. He lived with 21-year-old Johnia Berry in a Knoxville, Tennessee, apartment, where she was tragically killed by an intruder that night. According to the Oxygen report dated Nov 6, 2022, Aymami awoke to Johnia’s screams around 4 a.m.

When he rushed out of his bedroom, he was stabbed but managed to escape. He ran almost a mile to a gas station, where a clerk dialled 911 for help. His description of the assailant was critical. It led to a composite sketch circulated in Knoxville for the next three years, per a KnoxNews report dated March 13, 2015.

Suspicion and clearance of Jason Aymami

Due to his proximity to the crime, Jason Aymami naturally became an early suspect. Investigators questioned why his injuries were less severe compared to Johnia's. There were also inconsistencies in his initial statements, including how the intruder entered the apartment despite it being locked.

However, forensic evidence supported Aymami’s account. Blood found at the scene included samples from Johnia, Aymami, and an unidentified male.

The killer’s bloody footprint was also found in Aymami's room, and a trail of blood exited through the back door. Assistant District Attorney Kevin Allen confirmed that Aymami was eventually cleared when DNA analysis corroborated his claim of an unknown intruder.

Despite being ruled out, Aymami faced harsh public speculation. In an emotional post on knoxviews.com dated Aug 17, 2006, he addressed rumours accusing him of involvement and clarified he moved back to Colorado after the tragedy for family support. Adding that he avoided the media to move on from being seen solely as a stabbing victim, he stated

"I don't want to be remembered as a stabbing victim..Yes I want this guy caught and put behind bars..but I would also like to get my life back on track. Since the incident my life is not hunky dory as everyone thinks it is. I have had nightmares, sleeplessness, pain."

The breakthrough and aftermath

The investigation stalled until 2007, when Taylor Lee Olson was identified through a DNA match. Olson was charged with murder but took his own life in jail in 2008, leaving letters accusing another man, Noah Cox, though no forensic evidence linked Cox to the crime, as per the Times News Report dated Sept 24, 2007.

The questions about that night will be revisited in 20/20 on ABC, airing May 9, 2025. The episode will explore not only Johnia Berry’s story but also Jason Aymami’s terrifying experience and the years of uncertainty that followed.

