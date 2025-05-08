5 key details about Johnia Berry's murder

When Johnia Berry was stabbed to death in her own home in 2004, the entire town of Knoxville, Tennessee, was shaken to the core. But things only got worse when the police could not identify a killer and the case started growing cold. Thankfully, Johnia's mother and the authorities never really gave up on the case, and eventually, though late, Johnia's murderer was arrested and charged.

Ad

This case is set to be the subject of the upcoming episode of 20/20, which airs at 9.00 PM EST on ABC on Friday, May 9, 2025. The episode aims to delve into this complex case and give a better insight into what happened to Johnia Berry and how it was solved.

Due to the nature of this murder, there are a lot of intriguing details about the case. Ahead of the episode's air time, let us go over five such details.

Ad

Trending

5 key details about the murder of Johnia Berry

1) Johnia was brutally stabbed to death, and her roommate was injured in an attack by an intruder

Expand Tweet

Ad

On December 6, 2004, Johnia was peacefully sleeping in her Knoxville home, which she shared with Jason Aymami, when she was suddenly attacked. She was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder. When Jason heard her screams and came to check, he was also attacked, and he allegedly fled the scene.

An autopsy later revealed that Johnia was stabbed 20 times. She had also allegedly tried to crawl to the neighbor's for help. She was taken to the hospital as soon as first responders arrived, but her injuries were too grave.

Ad

2) Johnia Berry's fiancé, and even Jason Aymami were suspected of the murder

The case took a long time to resolve (Image via Pexels)

Johnia Berry's fiancé, Jason White, was among the first suspects, but he was cleared soon after as he was in law school in Michigan. As for Aymami, he was in the range of suspicion because it was odd that he sustained minor injuries while Johnia was brutally murdered.

Ad

Yet, DNA and Polygraph tests later confirmed that Jason Aymami was also telling the truth about what happened that morning.

3) It took years to uncover that it was indeed an intruder who killed Johnia Berry

Ad

After some false leads and years of fruitless search, the composite sketch that was released led to a tip in April 2007. A man claimed that he knew who the man in the sketch was. It turned out to be Taylor Lee Olson, a man with a history of petty crimes.

He was taken in, and his DNA sample was also acquired. It turned out that it was a match. After a couple of days of questioning, he admitted to the murder.

Ad

4) Taylor Lee Olson never got his punishment, at least legally

Johnia's killer killed himself in custody (Image via Pexels)

Taylor Lee Olson was charged with the murder of Johnia Berry, but while he was in his cell, he hanged himself to death, thereby avoiding his legal punishment and ultimate resolution.

Ad

It has been alleged that he named Noah Thomas Cox as the one who killed Berry, though nothing of this sort has been confirmed.

5) Berry's murder led to the initiation of the Johnia Berry Act

Ad

After Berry's murder, her parents advocated for a change in the law, which ultimately led to the establishment of the Johnia Berry Act, which requires anyone arrested for a violent crime to have their DNA sample collected.

The upcoming episode of 20/20 will cover this case in more detail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More