Kimberly Fattorini's death: A complete timeline of events

Kimberly Fattorini, a 30-year-old Playboy casting associate and model, was found dead on July 21, 2017, after a night of partying in Los Angeles. Her death, initially ruled accidental, was caused by a combination of alcohol, cocaine, and GHB, according to multiple sources, including The Daily Beast report dated April 23, 2020, and TMZ report dated July 21, 2019.

Text messages later showed her stating that someone had added "G" to her drink, which her parents believe was a reference to GHB. That night, Fattorini and her friends were invited to an afterparty hosted by nightclub promoter Eli Wehbe. Former NFL star Shawne Merriman also attended the party, carrying what witnesses described as a bottle with liquid.

The case resurfaced after becoming the focus of The Playboy Murders season 3, which will premiere on May 5, 2025, at 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Investigation Discovery, revisiting the events and raising new questions.

Kimberly Fattorini's death timeline: Exploring the events leading up to and after her passing

The Playboy Murders premieres on Investigation Discovery on May 5, 2025, at 9/8c, spotlighting a tragic case. The season opens with Last Dance, which will delve into the life and death of Kimberly Fattorini, whose sudden demise in 2017 drew significant attention to Hollywood's nightlife scene.

The 30-year-old had spent the night out in Los Angeles after recently breaking up with her boyfriend and boss. She had been frequenting the city's club circuit when she joined her friends at the Highlight Room. She later attended an afterparty, hosted by club promoter Eli Wehbe.

Text messages later revealed Kimberly Fattorini's concern about substances in her drink. As per the Elle report dated November 19, 2020, in a message to Wehbe, she wrote:

“But Your friend just poor’d half G in my drink... And I have never...Don’t go to sleep come Check on mr llllllllllllqlqllqllll / ....Me when you can.”

Her parents, as per a TMZ report dated July 20, 2019, later confirmed that "G" referred to GHB, a powerful depressant also known as a date r*pe drug.

Allegations, civil lawsuits, and conflicting accounts

After Kimberly Fattorini’s passing was first classified as accidental from a combination of alcohol, cocaine, and GHB, her parents later pursued a wrongful death lawsuit. The suit, as reported by TMZ on July 20, 2019, named Shawne Merriman, Eli Wehbe, and others, alleging negligence, battery, and violation of the Drug Dealer Liability Act.

According to TMZ, Merriman denied all allegations of misconduct. His representative stated:

"The police thoroughly investigated and found no wrong doing whatsoever by Shawne. The fact that they are raising this now, two years after the fact, demonstrates the baseless nature of these allegations."

Merriman later added through his spokesperson that he was unaware of being named in any lawsuit at the time.

Meanwhile, Wehbe’s response came via a statement on his website, where he denied providing illegal substances to Fattorini. As per an ELLE report dated November 19, 2020, he admitted:

"I want to make it very clear that I did not give any illegal substances to Kim."

He also apologized for his "inappropriate, hurtful, and disrespectful" messages, which were part of the court filings. Despite this, text records cited in Elle from Wehbe himself suggested questionable behavior at the afterparty. He texted Merriman about the women at his place, writing:

“Got 3 wh*res over. I’m tryna get rid of them so I can smash [Stefanie].”

A case still clouded by uncertainty and renewed interest

According to the Elle reports, Kimberly Fattorini spent much of the night alongside her friend Monica Maass. After attending the event at The Highlight Room and continuing to party into the early morning hours, the two eventually returned to Monica’s apartment. It was there, after hours had passed, that Monica realized something was terribly wrong. Unable to wake Kimberly, she called 911.

When paramedics reached Maass' apartment the following afternoon, Kimberly Fattorini was found unresponsive and declared dead at 3:30 p.m. The lawsuit alleges Merriman was present during this time, though no criminal charges were ever filed. Officials eventually shut the case, stating there was no evidence of foul play.

However, controversy resurfaced when the wrongful death lawsuit gained traction on social media. Hashtags such as #JusticeForKim and campaigns calling for reform in nightlife culture spread rapidly. Activists pointed to Kimberly Fattorini’s story as a reflection of widespread issues in club environments, particularly concerning drug use and s*xual assault allegations.

The Playboy Murders will now revisit this complex case, offering viewers another look at the circumstances surrounding Kimberly Fattorini’s death. While the legal process continues, the premiere seeks to shed light on a tragedy that still resonates deeply in Los Angeles' party scene and beyond.

