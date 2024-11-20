Who are Jinx and Vi's parents in Arcane Season 2?

Act 2 of Arcane Season 2 left the fans of the show with a lot of new information which they have time until the release of the show's second installment's third act to process. One of the most surprising revelations that was made was about the identity of Jinx and Vi's parents.

While it was revealed that Felicia was Jinx (then known as Powder) and Vi's mother, it was also revealed that Connol was their father. In Arcane Season 2 Act 2 episode 5, this information was revealed to the audiences through a flashback experienced by Vander/Warwick.

In the sequence, Felicia, the mother of the two sisters, can be seen mentioning Connol's name to Vander and Silco while conversing with them inside The Last Drop.

During the conversation, Felicia mentioned that she was pregnant and hadn't told about her pregnancy to Connol as she was feeling anxious thinking about the kind of world she would be bringing her children into.

Felicia and Connol are Jinx and Vi's Parents in Arcane Season 2

While several characters have been introduced and reintroduced throughout Arcane Season 2, one of the most exciting revelations made in the show pertains to the identity of Jinx and Vi's Parents. As previously pointed out, Act 2 of the show's second season revealed Felicia and Connol to be Jinx and Vi's mother and father, respectively.

The episode also potentially revealed that Vander and Silco are Jinx and Vi's godparents as Felicia had confided in them the first time when she learnt about her pregnancy.

Additionally, Vander was the one who suggested the name Violet (short for Vi) for Felicia's yet-to-be-born daughter which has led the audiences to believe, more than ever that Vander's character is related to the sisters on a more personal level.

What led to the deaths of Vi and Jinx's parents in the Arcane series?

While Felicia and Connol were still alive, Zaun was a place that was constantly at war with the city of Piltover. This was also one of the main reasons why Felicia was scared to bring a child into the world. Nevertheless, she still hoped that under Vander and Silco's leadership, the unrest could be tackled and she, her husband, and her children could live in safety.

However, it was later revealed that both Felicia and Connol were killed during one of the wars between Piltover and Zaun. Their deaths resulted in Jinx and Vi being orphans and them being put under the care of Vander who now goes by the name of Warwick.

When will Arcane Season 2 Act 3 be released?

Netflix has announced that Arcane Season 2 Act 3 will be released on November 23, 2024. This act will include three episodes which will bring the second part of the series to a close.

The titles or information related to the forthcoming episodes are being kept under wraps, to keep the audience engaged and preserve the element of surprise. Nevertheless, viewers can be certain that as time goes by, further information about the new episodes will be revealed.

All episodes of Arcane Season 1 and Arcane Season 2 (Acts 1 and 2) are currently streaming on Netflix.

