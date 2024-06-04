Who does Julian Morris play in Pretty Little Liars? Character explored

Pretty Little Liars concluded in 2017 and still holds a special place in the hearts of fans. When Pretty Little Liars was released on Freeform on June 8, 2010, audiences were quickly attracted to its complicated and interesting plot. They were also fascinated by the characters in the show, each with their own set of complexities.

Additionally, the supporting cast of the show also did a commendable job of bringing forth the stories of the characters they played. Among them, mention must be made of Julian Morris, who played Wren Kingston. The actor appeared in a recurring role in seasons 1–4. He disappeared for a brief while and then reappeared again in season 7 of the show.

Who is Wren Kingston in Pretty Little Liars?

Wren Kingston is a popular character in Pretty Little Liars. The role is played by Julian Morris, who appeared in films such as Cry Wolf (2005), Donkey Punch (2008), and Valkyrie (2008) before appearing on the show. He also appeared on several television shows, such as The Knock, Privileged, and 24.

In the show, Wren Kingston is a medical student who is initially engaged to Melissa. However, Wren kissed Spencer, which later resulted in Melissa breaking off their engagement. Wren was not shown to be in any serious relationships after his relationship with Melissa ended, and simply jumped from one person to another.

Towards the end of the show, in season 7, it was revealed that Wren Kingston was a member of the infamous A-Team. He was also revealed to be an associate of the troublemaker, A.D., who was Wren's girlfriend and Spencer's identical twin sister, Alex Drake.

What has Julian Morris from Pretty Little Liars been up to since the show's conclusion?

Following the end of Pretty Little Liars, Julian Morris has been associated with several projects in Hollywood. Although most of his projects were on television, the actor has also been associated with a few films. Some of the movies he has been associated with include Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House (2017) and Viper Club (2018). In both films, Morris played a supporting role.

Since the conclusion of Pretty Little Liars, Morris has been associated with shows such as Man in an Orange Shirt (2017), Little Women (2017), The Morning Show (2019), The Good Fight (2020), A Royal Queens Christmas (2021), and The Presence of Love (2022).

Julian Morris is an English actor

Julian Morris, full name Julian David Morris, was born on January 13, 1983. He was born into a Jewish family to South African and Zimbabwean-born parents, Glen and Andrea Morris. His birthplace was Crouch End, North London, but he was brought up on Muswell Hill.

Morris turned to acting when he was just 13 years old. In 1996, he appeared in the British television series The Knock, where he played the character of Dafyd Ellis in one episode. Following his brief appearance on the show, Morris appeared in a more pivotal role in the British television drama series Fish (2020), in which he played the role of Carl Lumsden.

In 2005, Morris got his first big break in Hollywood as Owen Matthews in Jeff Wadlow's Cry Wolf. Morris appeared as the title character in the film. Following the film's success, Morris appeared in several other projects over the years, including Pretty Little Liars.

On the personal front, Morris recently got married to his longtime boyfriend, Landon Ross. Besides sharing a wonderful relationship, the two also share a dog. Fans of the actor are often updated about his whereabouts via his Instagram account.

Pretty Little Liars is streaming on Hulu, Amazon Prime, and BBC iPlayer.