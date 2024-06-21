Who killed Ezekiel in The Boys season 4 episode 4? Explained

In The Boys season 4 episode 4, viewers are presented with a shocking and perplexing scene involving the demise of Ezekiel, a Supe known for his elasticity powers. The episode leaves fans with several questions, particularly regarding the exact circumstances of Ezekiel’s death and the potential implications for Butcher’s character.

As the episode unfolds, it becomes apparent that Ezekiel’s death is not only a turning point in the storyline but also a critical moment for understanding Butcher’s evolving role within the series.

The confrontation between Ezekiel and Billy Butcher in the episode reaches its climax when Ezekiel has Butcher in a chokehold, leaving Butcher on the brink of death. However, the scene takes an unexpected turn when Butcher passes out, only to awaken and find Ezekiel blown to pieces.

Who killed Ezekiel in The Boys season 4 episode 4?

The episode suggests that the Worm inside Butcher may have played a crucial role in Ezekiel's death. Underneath Butcher's skin, there seems to be a worm-like creature that makes an appearance immediately after he uses Compound V.

As soon as Butcher starts to choke and becomes unconscious, the worm moves towards his mouth. When he regains consciousness Butch finds himself standing over a bloody mess where once stood Ezekiel; leading to speculation that the worm protected Butcher by killing Ezekiel.

This claim is further supported by some hints from earlier episodes which depict how Butcher might possess new powers following exposure to compound V. About butcher’s symbiotic relationship, he and his parasite-like worm show us that something strange may be happening within his body which can cause him to become a supe.

Does Butcher still have powers in The Boys season 4 episode 4?

The aftermath of Ezekiel’s death implies but does not confirm if Butcher has become one of the supes. Though he initially doubted the power of Compound V, Episode 4 provides an opposing viewpoint. His survival and Ezekiel’s demise are evidence of his being physically tougher than the average human.

There are other signs about him earlier in season four, where viewers see strange veins sticking out from his body. What appeared to be symptoms of a tumor turned out to be something slithering through his veins connecting it to compound V. This suggests that Butcher’s body may have been changed by this drug in ways no one expected.

This trajectory of Butcher's character is certainly a departure from his narrative in the comics but also reinstates his character in the upcoming seasons of the show.

What else happens in The Boys season 4 episode 4?

In addition to Butcher’s confrontation with Ezekiel, many things happen during The Boys season 4 episode 4.

Frenchie’s investigation into Firecracker’s trailer intersects with the showdown, highlighting the interconnected nature of the team’s efforts. Also, deeper exploration is provided into Butcher’s mindset via hallucinations showing Becca, his dead wife, telling him to fight back against her murderer during The Boys’ season four.

Additionally, the larger picture of the season is gradually coming to light as tensions between the Boys and the Supes are still escalating.

This chapter emphasizes that Butcher is not the only one grappling with his changing self but also other characters and their associations. Consequently, these events help to pave the way for several confrontations and revelations that promise to redefine the power play in the series.