Who was Loretta Swit married to? Personal life explored as M*A*S*H star passes away at 87

Loretta Swit, best known for her role in CBS' M*A*S*H, passed away on May 30, 2025, at the age of 87. The news was first revealed to The Hollywood Reporter by the Ironside star’s publicist, Harlan Boll, who stated that the actress died of natural causes at her residence in New York City.

Ad

Notably, the Policewomen star’s family members have yet to release a statement regarding her passing. However, the nonprofit organization PETA paid tribute to Loretta on Facebook.

The post recalled Swit’s work, noting that her death is a big loss and that her work will be remembered forever. It described Loretta as a "powerful voice" for animals on various occasions and she was a vegan at the same time.

Ad

Trending

A glimpse at Netflix's darkest show RIGHT HERE

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Loretta Swit launched the SwitHeart Animal Alliance around nine years ago in support of animal welfare. She was also skilled in singing and dancing and gained recognition for her performance in the play Shirley Valentine. She married Dennis Holahan in 1983, though they divorced in 1995.

Also known as Loretta Jane Swzed, she was a part of shows like the CBS comedy-drama M*A*S*H. Her ex-husband, Dennis Holahan, has also worked in the entertainment industry over the years.

Ad

Outside the stage, she built a huge fan base through her television work, starting with the CBS series Hawaii Five-0. She also appeared on game shows such as Match Game and was featured in various other programs, including Petrocelli, The Love Boat, Password Plus, ABC Afterschool Special, and more.

Loretta Swit did not have any children: Marriage to Dennis Holahan and more

Apart from her work on films and TV shows, the Passaic, New Jersey native also made headlines many years ago when she tied the knot with Dennis Holahan. As mentioned earlier, he is also an actor, like Loretta.

Ad

As per UPI, Loretta Swit and Dennis Holahan exchanged vows in December 1983. The former’s spokesperson confirmed that the wedding ceremony took place at a church in the San Fernando Valley. Notably, the couple first met on the set of M*A*S*H.

While the initial ceremony had family members and close friends in attendance, the former couple organized another reception the same day at a restaurant in Beverly Hills. Loretta invited all those who have been close to her within the entertainment industry to the second party.

Ad

Ad

According to The New York Times, Loretta and Dennis’ marriage did not last, and they divorced in 1995. The couple did not have any children, and neither remarried after their separation.

Although Holahan did not portray any major roles on television over the years, he was seen as Morgan Strode in Halloween II. He also played minor roles on shows such as The Incredible Hulk, Dallas, Hill Street Blues, Love Boat, Private Eye, and more.

Ad

Meanwhile, Loretta Swit wrote two books, including A Needlepoint Scrapbook. In an interview with Edge magazine, she once shared that her courage took her to Hollywood and added:

"I've said in other interviews that I had no choice, that it came from the heart. But I've also come around to accept what other people [have called courage]. I think that it's okay to know how brave you are, or how strong you can be."

Ad

Loretta Swit's final acting role was in the 2019 film Play the Flute. She was also honored with the Sarah Siddons Award in 1991.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More