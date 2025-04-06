Who is Marcus Rosner? Meet the actor who plays Charles Kensington in When Calls the Heart

Charles Kensington is a recurring character in When Calls the Heart season 2, and is played by Canadian actor Marcus Rosner. A childhood friend of series' protagonist Elizabeth Thatcher, Kensington is seen working for her father and harbouring unrequited feelings for her. Elizabeth lets him down when he finally confesses, marking his exit from the series.

Ad

When Calls the Heart season 2 is the only installment of the ongoing show where Kensington is seen. It aired on the Hallmark Channel between April and June 2015. The series finished airing its twelfth season on March 23, 2025, and has been renewed for another by the network.

Created by Michael Landon Jr and Brian Bird, When Calls the Heart is a western period drama based on the eponymous novel by Janette Oke under her Canadian West series. The series follows a young teacher from the big city who gains employment in a small community in the Canadian frontier and adjusts to a new lifestyle.

Ad

Trending

Demons from hell invading our world? Check out Netflix's new show HERE.

Marcus Rosner’s career beyond When Calls the Heart

Ad

Born in British Columbia and brought up in Alberta, Marcus Rosner never considered acting as a profession in his childhood. However, while visiting New York City with his mother after graduating from high school, he watched several Broadway shows, which brought about a change of heart. Settling down in Vancouver, he attended the Vancouver Film School and quickly found roles in television shows across networks.

Rosner has been credited in shows from a wide array of genres, such as Continuum on Syfy, Arrow and Supernatural on CW, and Mistresses on ABC. He became a recurring cast member in shows like Once Upon a Time on ABC, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce on Bravo, and UnREAL on Lifetime, among others.

Ad

The 35-year-old has become a mainstay leading man on the Hallmark Channel. Apart from his recurring role in When Calls the Heart, he also played the lead in multiple movies, such as Notes of Autumn, Romance to the Rescue, and many more. Rosner also has his own production company, Northern Gateway Films, which he runs with partners Dylan Pearce and Andrew Scholotiuk in his hometown of Edmonton, Alberta.

Marcus Rosner as Charles Kensington in When Calls the Heart

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marcus Rosner has been credited as a recurring cast member of the second season of When Calls the Heart, playing the role of Charles Kensington III. A childhood friend of the series lead Elizabeth, Kensington is introduced in the show as working for her father, a rich shipping magnate, in 1912.

Kensington and Elizabeth meet in the show when the latter makes a trip to Hamilton to visit her ailing mother. Having nursed a crush on Elizabeth since childhood, Kensington has the feelings rush back to him upon seeing her, even though she is escorted by Jack Thorton, her soon-to-be husband, during her visit.

Ad

While Elizabeth enjoys spending time with Kensington, she realized that her heart belongs to Jack. This when Kensington shares his feelings with her, Elizabeth fails to reciprocate and tells him that they can only ever be friends. On the insistence of her sister Viola, Kensington makes a final attempt to win over Elizabeth by going to Hope Valley and proposing her. However he is met with refusal once again.

While Kensington never appears in When Calls the Heart after season 2, during the episode of Eliyand Jack’s marriage in season 5, his name appears on the guest list as Mr and Mrs Charles Kensington, suggesting that he has settled down with another person.

Ad

Check in for more updates on the latest season of When Calls the Heart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipta Sinha Sudipta Sinha is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Calcutta (2022) and has four years of experience in the digital media landscape.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Sudipta honed her skills as a content creator for the education vertical at ABP Digital-The Telegraph Online, where she worked for over two years. She also gained experience as a news writer while working with various digital portals.



Her commitment to quality content is reflected in her recent success in launching a culture and lifestyle blog. Sudipta prioritizes accuracy and ethical reporting through diligent research, an inquisitive mindset, and a commitment to valuing expert opinions.



She admires Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah for their ability to address complex issues with a light-hearted approach. Beyond writing, she enjoys photography, reading, and watching TV shows. If given the chance, she would love to relive the magic of the Harry Potter franchise, a world that shaped her childhood imagination. Know More