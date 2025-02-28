Who is Mariah Robinson? Meet the actor playing Dominique Kohl in Reacher season 3

Amazon Prime Video's popular show Reacher season 3 has arrived, based on Lee Child's novel Persuader. This time around, Jack Reacher is all involved in an illicit undercover plot against a crime syndicate.

Ad

A standout character in this season's narrative is Sergeant First Class Dominique Kohl, who is played by Mariah Robinson. Her performance is important in developing Reacher's drive, as it is through flashbacks that her influence on him is shown and she becomes the inciting force for his new mission.

Since Dominique Kohl was introduced in Reacher season 3, fans have been curious to know more about the actor who plays her.

Exploring in detail about Mariah Robinson portraying Dominique Kohl in Reacher season 3

Ad

Trending

Mariah Robinson is an American actress known for her work in television and film. Before landing her role in Reacher season 3, she appeared in several popular TV shows and movies, showcasing her versatility as an actor. Her previous credits include roles in:

Chicago Med (NBC)

Act Your Age (Bounce TV/MGM)

Family Reunion (Netflix)

Black Don’t Crack (ABC)

Robinson has also starred in several TV movies, including Lifetime thrillers The Wrong Valentine and Cheer Camp Killer. Additionally, she has played leading roles in indie films such as Angie’s Cure and Destiny’s Road. Her ability to bring emotional weight to her characters made her a strong choice for the role of Dominique Kohl in season 3.

Ad

Her performance as Kohl has been widely praised, with Alan Ritchson, the star of Reacher, calling her acting "the heart and soul of this entire season." In an interview with CinemaBlend, he credited her portrayal of Dominique Kohl as one of the key reasons why the emotional depth of Reacher season 3 works so effectively.

What happens to Dominique Kohl in Reacher season 3?

Ad

In Reacher season 3, Dominique Kohl is introduced in episode 4, appearing in flashbacks that reveal her backstory with Jack Reacher. She was a US Army Sergeant First Class in the Military Police and known for her intelligence, determination, and strong investigative skills. Reacher served as her mentor, guiding her through a case that ultimately led to her tragic fate.

Kohl had been investigating Francis Xavier Quinn, an intelligence officer suspected of selling classified US military technology to foreign buyers. Her persistence and sharp instincts led her to uncover Quinn’s operations, and she worked closely with Reacher to build a case against him.

Ad

However, when she attempted to arrest Quinn, things took a horrific turn. Quinn killed her fellow officer, Lieutenant Anthony Frasconi, and then took Kohl hostage. She was brutally tortured before being murdered. Her death deeply affected Reacher, fueling his determination for revenge.

Years later, when Reacher crosses paths with Quinn again, his mission is as much about justice as it is about avenging his former partner.

Her tragic fate serves as the emotional core of Reacher season 3, making her one of the most significant characters in the series.

Ad

More details on Mariah Robinson’s role in Reacher season 3 and her career explored

Ad

Mariah Robinson’s portrayal of Dominique Kohl has been described as one of the most challenging performances of the season. Alan Ritchson has spoken at length about how demanding Robinson's role was, particularly given the fast-paced dialogue, military terminology, and high-intensity interrogation scenes.

He stated to CinemaBlend that Robinson’s ability to deliver a compelling performance under such difficult circumstances was extraordinary, calling it "one of the heaviest lifts of any role I’ve ever seen in my career."

Ad

As Reacher continues to expand its universe, Robinson’s performance in season 3 has left a lasting impact. While her character’s fate is already sealed, her influence on Reacher’s story will continue to shape his actions moving forward.

Interested viewers can watch the latest season of Reacher on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE