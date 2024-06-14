Who does Masali Baduza play in Bridgerton season 3 part 2? Character explored

Highly anticipated Bridgerton season 3 part 2 just hit Netflix shelves, and while the season's spotlight is on the #Polin love story, the finale also hinted at big things to come for the Bridgerton clan, including new characters and, possibly, love affairs.

One character introduction that marks a big deal for what's to come beyond season 3 is the South African actress Masali Baduza joining the cast as Michaela Stirling. The character's presence marks a major departure from the Bridgerton books, as gentle readers would know that one Michaela Stirling doesn't exist in Julia Quinn's historical romance universe.

That said, Masali Baduza's Michaela in the Netflix adaptation might not be far off from the books as it is not a completely new Bridgerton character, just a female version of the main protagonist in Quinn's 6th Bridgerton novel.

Trending

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton season 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

Masali Baduza plays Michaela Sterling in Bridgerton season 3 part 2

Expand Tweet

In the final moments of the Bridgerton season 3 part 2 finale, at the joint Dankworth-Finch ball, Masali Baduza officially enters the Bridgertonverse. John Stirling (played by Victor Alli) has just married Francesca (played by Hannah Dodd) in a small, intimate ceremony at Bridgerton's drawing room.

At the ball, the Earl of Kilmartin introduces his new wife to Michaela Stirling, his cousin, who will be joining them on their journey back home to his estate. When the two met, there was an instant chemistry, which left Francesca tongue-tied.

Michaela said to her:

"I caution you. Every sordid detail John has spoken about me is a lie. The truth is far worse."

The surprise twist in Bridgerton season 3 part 2, plus the unmistakable chemistry between the two, raises the possibility of a Francesca-Michaela queer romance in the future season of Bridgerton.

Masali Baduza's Michaela Sterling replaces a key book Bridgerton character

Expand Tweet

Masali Badiza's character as Michaela Sterling in Bridgerton season 3 part 2 breaks from the tradition of the books. She replaces one key character from the Bridgerton books, particularly the 6th book of the best-selling Julia Quinn historical romance series When He Was Wicked.

There is no Michaela Sterling in Francesca Bridgerton's book, but there is a Michael Stirling. So far, the show's Michaela and the book's Michael have pretty similar profiles.

In the book, Michael is a 19th-century bachelor who is well-known in London for his rakish ways. When John Stirling died of brain injury about two years after he and Francesca wed, Michael became the new Earl of Kilmartin. Long before John died, Michael and Francesca had already formed a close friendship, with Michael harboring secret feelings for Francesca. But after John's passing and Francesca's subsequent miscarriage, the two turn to each other for comfort.

If Masali Baduza's Bridgerton character introduced in Bridgerton season 3 part 2 is truly a reimagination of Quinn's Michael Stirling; it opens a queer romantic storyline for Francesca. And if the story would go this route, it would be the queer love story showrunner Jess Brownell has been teasing about earlier this year.

Read more: Why was Eloise wearing huge cuffs in Bridgerton season 3?

Expand Tweet

She told Refinery 29 Australia:

"[So] we are exploring queer love stories across the next couple of seasons. I don't want to say exactly how that plays out, but it was important to me to foreground queer love and to tell queer stories and tell stories about queer joy as well."

It is not the first time that the Netflix adaptation of Julia Quinn's series deviated from the books. It has already deviated from the sequence of the books, but with Michaela, it marks the first time the Netflix show has majorly changed the endgame romances of the Bridgerton novels.

The Bridgerton love story to take center stage in season 4 remains unknown. However, with Michaela's introduction in Bridgerton season 3 part 2, viewers can expect at least some development in their relationship during the next season, which is in the works.

Complete episodes of Bridgerton seasons 1-3 are now available for streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback