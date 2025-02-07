Who is Milla Blake from Apple Cider Vinegar based on? All about the real-life inspiration for the character

Netflix has added a six-part true crime docuseries titled Apple Cider Vinegar to its library on February 6, 2025. This docuseries is inspired by the scam perpetrated by Australian health influencer and convicted scammer Belle Gibson. Gibson claimed to have treated her brain cancer by eating healthy and using natural remedies.

However, it later turned out that the latter was never diagnosed with cancer, contrary to what she had claimed via social media for her ascent to fame. In 2015, the Australian health influencer ultimately admitted the truth in an interview with Women's Weekly. She was found guilty of misleading the public in 2017, and the Australian Federal Court fined her $410k, which she is still not believed to have paid.

Apple Cider Vinegar stars Kaitlyn Dever as Belle Gibson and Alycia Debnam-Carey as Milla Blake in lead roles. In a recent interview with Today, series creator Samantha Strauss said that Milla Blake was "inspired in part" by the late Jessica Ainscough, a former editor at Dolly Magazine and fitness influencer.

Disclaimer: This piece might contain spoilers from Apple Cider Vinegar. Readers' discretion is advised.

Milla Blake’s character in Apple Cider Vinegar is inspired by Jessica Ainscough

The fictional character Milla Blake in Apple Cider Vinegar appears to be inspired by Jessica Ainscough, Dolly Magazine's Digital Editor in 2008. In her early twenties, Ainscough was diagnosed with epithelioid sarcoma, a rare soft-tissue cancer.

As per The Guardian, Jessica Ainscough received the same medical recommendation given to Milla in the series, which suggested that her best chance of survival was having her arm amputated.

When chemotherapy didn’t work, she began treating her cancer with a new treatment known as Gerson therapy. This natural method consisted of daily coffee enemas, a vegetarian diet, and nutritional supplements. Jessica eventually quit her work at Dolly and started blogging about her experience with Gerson therapy via social media. She quickly gained a large following while being known as a wellness warrior.

In the series, Milla's treatment plan comes from the Hirsch Institute, which is fictional. However, it appears based on Jessica's Gerson therapy plan from real life. In an interview with Fairfax, Jessica Ainscough spoke about her blogs, saying:

“It started out as a personal journal online and attracted a worldwide family craving this information.

Jessica Ainscough’s mother died of breast cancer while undergoing the same natural medicine therapy. A few months later, Jessica died from cancer on February 26, 2015, at the age of 30.

Describing the character of Milla Blake in Apple Cider Vinegar

In the series, Milla Blake is a happy, bubbly young woman working her dream job at Girlfriend magazine. Her happy life turns upside down when she first notices lymph on her arm. Her diagnosis shows a rare soft tissue sarcoma.

Milla's doctor recommended an amputation to prevent the cancer from spreading, but she refused the surgery. She researched a more natural alternative and decided to give it a try.

Milla's father and doctor opposed this, but her mother and boyfriend backed her regardless of her decision. This new approach was a natural alternative known as Hirsch Theory, which included repeated daily coffee enemas and a strict plant-based diet. She began blogging about her journey, soon gained a global following, and eventually wrote a book about her life.

Alycia Debnam-Carey stars as Milla Blake in Apple Cider Vinegar on Netflix

31-year-old Australian actress Alycia Debnam-Carey stars as Milla Blake in Apple Cider Vinegar. Debnam-Carey has starred in several movies and shows, including The 100 (2014-2016), Fear the Walking Dead (2015-2023), The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (2023-present), and more.

She has also earned an AACTA Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart).

Apple Cider Vinegar is now streaming on Netflix.

